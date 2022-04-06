ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois House Passes Bill That Divests In Russia

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois House is advancing legislation that would hold Russia accountable for the ongoing war...

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Jelani Day Bill passes Illinois State Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill in the capitol named after Jelani Day is one step closer to becoming law. Day was an Illinois State University graduate student that was reported missing last year. It took 19 days to identify his body. The proposal would require local officials to consult the FBI if they can […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Illinois House committee approves Jelani Day bill

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A bill honoring the life of Jelani Day is one step closer to becoming law in Illinois. Day was a graduate student at Illinois State University who went missing in August. Despite efforts to find him alive, authorities found his body floating in the Illinois River on September 4.
ILLINOIS STATE
