ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Recreational Marijuana Sales Up In Illinois

959theriver.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRecreational marijuana sales are up in Illinois. The state’s pot...

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Do Pennsylvania voters want to legalize recreational marijuana?

(WHTM) — Whether or not recreational marijuana use should be legalized in Pennsylvania has been at the center of conversation for a while now. Pennsylvania’s general assembly held a hearing on the legalization for the first time in history in February this year with one county district attorney saying, “Get on board. Start the regulation. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Kait 8

Medical marijuana sales grew in February

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas medical marijuana dispensaries continue to rake in the green. Sales totaled $21.1 million during the month of February, according to a report from our content partner Talk Business & Politics. Of that, the state collected $2.3 million in tax revenue, the Department of Finance Administration...
JONESBORO, AR
1440 WROK

Illinois Legal Weed Sales Down, But Illegal Sales Are Up

Looking at some of the latest legal marijuana sales numbers here in Illinois might leave you with the impression that some (actually, a lot) of Illinois' marijuana fans have kept the phone number of their "weed guy." That impression seems to be quite accurate. When People Who Have Left Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Illinois lawmakers look to protect workers for off-the-job marijuana use

Illinois State Rep. Bob Morgan from the 58th District joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how he and other lawmakers are hoping to pass a proposal that would protect workers from getting fired for off-the-job marijuana use. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana

Comments / 0

Community Policy