For years he was the boogie man of the middleweight division – a Kazakh terror whose methodical brutality broke the best competition available. The big names seemed to want to avoid him while fans argued whether or not the man was as good as advertised. Then, finally, Gennady Golovkin got the “big fight,” a high profile, extremely lucrative throwdown with the sport’s biggest name outside of Floyd Mayweather…Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. The battle ended up being called a draw, though most fans and analysts felt Golovkin won. A year later the two men met again, and this time Canelo was given the win from the judges – albeit once again controversially.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO