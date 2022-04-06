ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1993 Geo Metro Convertible Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

By Clifford Atiyeh
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article• If you're in the market for a truly awful car from the '90s with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine and 13-inch tires, has Bring a Trailer got a car for you. • The tiny Metro was a product of long-departed General Motors brand Geo and also wore the Chevrolet badge at...

Dirk Pitt
16h ago

I remember a girl had one of those at work. she was stuck on a little snowbank and four of us pick d it up and moved it off sthe snowbank

