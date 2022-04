A Minnesota mother of three was stabbed and set on fire at her workplace — and police say that her ex-boyfriend is responsible for her death. Authorities tell the Twin Cities Pioneer Press that 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was at her job as a receiving specialist at a warehouse on Tuesday when her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Morris Simmons, stabbed her multiple times and set her on fire.

