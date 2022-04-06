ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUKU Music + Art Project: PHOTO GALLERY

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUKU Music + Art Project in NOLA knocked...

NOLA.com

BUKU Music + Art Project's first night welcomed back New Orleans spring festivals with Tame Impala, EDM and drag wrestling

The BUKU Music + Art Project probably couldn't have asked for better weather when gates opened Friday afternoon. With blue skies and good vibes all around, BUKU returned to the grounds between Mardi Gras World and the Market Street Power Plant for the first night of its 10th edition, kickstarting a busy spring festival season in New Orleans after a rough two years of cancellations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTO GALLERY: Tyler Azalea Run

Nearly 600 racers participated in the Tyler Azalea Run on Saturday. The Tyler Azalea Run was created in 1984 and features a 10K and 5K route through the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail. RJ Cowan, 36, placed first in the 5K male category with a time of 17:57 while Abby...
TYLER, TX
WWL

BUKU returns as music festivals resume

NEW ORLEANS — Set against the backdrop of the Market Street power plant and the banks of the Mississippi river, you'll find a beautiful festival in March with all the style and pizzazz of its birthplace. BUKU art and music project returns to New Orleans. The festival is celebrating...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yale Daily News

Yale University Art Gallery exhibits “Midcentury Abstraction”

Currently on view at the Yale University Art Gallery is “Midcentury Abstraction: A Closer Look” — an exhibition which groups together the works of a diverse array of artists, capturing the breadth and variety of mid-20th century art. Through these carefully selected artworks, the exhibition stitches together...
MUSEUMS
WJHG-TV

Paul Brent Art Gallery Interview

State legislature votes for millions of dollars to come to Bay County. Local lawmakers have returned to Bay County from their 60-day state legislative session. Tuesday, they held a news conference to discuss how to spend millions of dollars the area is expected to get from the state funding bill.
BAY COUNTY, FL
northfortynews

National Women’s Month at Sanderosa Art Gallery

On Saturday, March 19, from 11-4 pm Sanderosa Art Gallery will celebrate National Women’s Month. Art Demos by Joani Fischer, Candace Hutchison, and Karen John will be complimented by Martin Bird — who will be [...] This post National Women’s Month at Sanderosa Art Gallery previously appeared on North Forty News.
LAPORTE, CO
NOLA.com

2022 BUKU welcomes music festivals back to New Orleans on a picture-perfect weekend

Maybe Mother Nature also missed music festivals. The 2022 BUKU Music + Art Project, the first major music festival in New Orleans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, took place Friday and Saturday against a backdrop of flawless weather. Amid brilliant blue skies and mild temperatures, thousands of music fans, many of them colorfully or scantily attired - or both - filed into the festival site between Tchoupitoulas Street and Mardi Gras World along the Mississippi River.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wfit.org

In their latest album, Parquet Courts remain hard to define

Parquet Courts are a rock band. They're a post-punk band. A garage-rock band. They're a bit experimental. They're kind of funky? On their latest album, Sympathy For Life, they remain hard to define, bringing in more synths, keyboards and dance than ever before — but as always, that array of sounds forms the foundation for lyricist Andrew Savage's razor-sharp poetry.
ROCK MUSIC
Essence

Black-Owned Célébrez en Rosé Wine and Music Festival Returns This Year To 4 Cities With “Improved Experience”

According to the festival organizer, this year will mark new and necessary changes. The nation’s premier Black-owned festival, Célébrez en Rosé, just announced it will be expanding to four major cities in 2022, making its third appearances in Washington, D.C. on June 11 (National Rosé Day) and Atlanta on May 7, as well as its debut in two new cities, Houston on May 28 and Chicago on June 25 (International Rosé Day).
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Blue Note Records’ New Uniqlo Collab Celebrates Classic Album Covers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. From multi-instrumentalist Eric Dolphy‘s 1964 album Out to Lunch! to trumpeter Freddie Hubbard’s Hub–Tones, Blue Note Records has produced some of the most classic jazz albums since it started over 80 years ago. And now, the legendary label has launched its newest line of tees with apparel company Uniqlo, which celebrates some of Blue Note’s most iconic album cover art. Buy:Blue Note x Uniqlo Teesat$19.90 The new Blue Note Records x Uniqlo UT collection,...
APPAREL
Pitchfork

Action Bronson Announces New Album Cocodrillo Turbo, Shares Video for New Song “Subzero”: Watch

Action Bronson has announced a new album titled Cocodrillo Turbo. It will arrive April 29 via Loma Vista. He’s shared lead single “Subzero” today along with a music video directed by James Larese. In the clip, Bronson can be seen riding a bodyboard in a tsunami while waves crash through New York. Eventually, he ends up in the desert where the Alchemist catches him in a Mad Max–style vehicle. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Digital Camera World

Only 7 days left to enter Wildscreen Festival's Photo Story Award

Wildscreen Festival is welcoming entries to its Photo Story Award focused on outstanding stories with a focus on nature. The photo award has no requirements around kit used, or location and experience levels, however at least one of the six story images entered must have been captured on or after 1 March 2020. An additional category has been added this year for photographers under 30 years old – the Photo Story Emerging Talent category will be awarded at the discretion of the Jury.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Outsider.com

Trace Adkins’ ‘Ultimate Cowboy Showdown’ to Premiere on April 21: Watch the Gritty New Preview

After watching “Yellowstone” enough times, I think we can all agree that cowboying is a whole lot more than riding horses and looking good doing it. Now, country music icon Trace Adkins is putting the profession to the test, returning to host some of America’s hardiest cowboys (and girls) in season three of the “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.” There, we’ll see what it truly means to be a cowboy, and which of the series contestants’ are nitty-gritty enough to make it through to the end. See the new preview below.
TV & VIDEOS

