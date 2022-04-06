BUKU Music + Art Project: PHOTO GALLERY

After watching “Yellowstone” enough times, I think we can all agree that cowboying is a whole lot more than riding horses and looking good doing it. Now, country music icon Trace Adkins is putting the profession to the test, returning to host some of America’s hardiest cowboys (and girls) in season three of the “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.” There, we’ll see what it truly means to be a cowboy, and which of the series contestants’ are nitty-gritty enough to make it through to the end. See the new preview below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO