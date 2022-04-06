BUKU Music + Art Project: PHOTO GALLERY

Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.
From multi-instrumentalist Eric Dolphy‘s 1964 album Out to Lunch! to trumpeter Freddie Hubbard’s Hub–Tones, Blue Note Records has produced some of the most classic jazz albums since it started over 80 years ago. And now, the legendary label has launched its newest line of tees with apparel company Uniqlo, which celebrates some of Blue Note’s most iconic album cover art.
Buy:Blue Note x Uniqlo Teesat$19.90
The new Blue Note Records x Uniqlo UT collection,...
Comments / 0