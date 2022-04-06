ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Man wants to withdraw guilty plea in 2019 death of Austin student

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

A Decatur man sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the 2019 death of his teenage girlfriend will have a hearing June 27 on his motion to withdraw the guilty plea.

Bernandino Miguel Matias, 21, pleaded guilty Dec. 6, 2021, in the death of Austin High sophomore Tania Rico, 16, who was found with her throat slashed in Southwest Decatur. Matias was sentenced Feb. 16 by Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.

The motion to withdraw the guilty plea said the defendant believes he has a “viable defense to the charge” and is requesting a jury trial. The motion was filed last month by Matias' attorney, Paul Holland. Elliott's order setting the hearing date was filed March 24.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Found Guilty & Sentenced for Shooting Death of Local Teen

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nathan Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, was found guilty on Tuesday afternoon of killing 18-year-old San Angelo man Carlos Galvan and was sentenced to prison by a Tom Green County jury. As first reported, in May 2020, Gonzalez was arrested for the manslaughter charge after Carlos Galvan was found shot in the kitchen of a Koberlin apartment. For the original story on the shooting see: San Angelo Man Shot and Killed on Koberlin Street Galvan was alive when paramedics arrived to the scene but died shortly after at Shannon hospital. Gonzalez was arrested for the death and charged…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
County
Morgan County, AL
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
City
Decatur, TX
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Holland
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
News-Democrat

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea#Murder#Morgan County Circuit
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

Swartz Creek man found guilty in nightclub shooting death

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- On Tuesday, a jury found a Swartz Creek man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old woman from Flint, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. Delano Deshawn Cummings, 33, has been convicted of second-degree murder, two felony firearm charges and felon in possession of...
FLINT, MI
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
235
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy