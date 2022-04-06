ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The House Of The Dead' Remake Is Coming To PlayStation

By Kate Harrold
 1 day ago
Once a horror outlier, zombie-centric games have gone on to dominate in recent years with Dying Light, The Last of Us and Days Gone all frontrunners in the genre. If you hark back to ye olde days of yore, 1996, you’d discover the humble origins of said genre which began with...

Netflix Users Are Getting A PlayStation 3 Arcade Classic For Free

Netflix subscribers should be grinning with glee at the news that they're getting three games for free through their account with the mega streaming service. One is an educational game to promote World Water Day, one is a harrowing and gritty zombie shooter, and one of them is a remaster of a banger from the PlayStation 3.
Fast & Furious Game Being Removed From Sale

The latest video game associated with the Fast & Furious film franchise is getting delisted from sale in the coming months. Back in 2020, Slightly Mad Studios and Bandai Namco Entertainment released Fast & Furious Crossroads across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. Although the game tried to expand on the world of Fast & Furious with a new, original story, the title was panned by both fans and critics alike. Now, in just one month, it won't be available for sale any longer.
The best video games of March 2022

Thanks to Elden Ring, February 2022 will go down as one of the best months for video games ever. But March 2022 wasn’t too shabby either. From the latest entries in long-running series like Kirby, Gran Turismo, and Shadow Warrior to ambitious new ideas from smaller studios, there were plenty of awesome experiences across several genres for players to experience this month.
'Spec Ops: The Line' Director Wants A Remaster, Teases New Game In Same World

2022 is absolutely packed with notable gaming anniversaries - a few days ago (28 March) marked 20 years of Kingdom Hearts, and both the Final Fantasy and Street Fighter series are celebrating their 35th birthdays this year, too. Perhaps most excitingly in November, everyone’s favourite console, the Wii U, will be turning 10 years old! …Just me who cares about that one? Okay.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Final Trailer Released

Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on April 8th and features Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) taking on Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and newcomer Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) with help from Tails (voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and his old pal Tom (James Marsden). The final trailer (which had a trolling teaser released this weekend) gives the best look yet at some of Robotnik's new bots and exactly what sort of shenanigans the crew gets up to this time around.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Insulted Over New Red Dead Online Update

Just like in 2021, Rockstar Games continues to anger Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online fans. While GTA 5 has been remastered for a second time (and while it's now available on its third generation of consoles), and while GTA Online continues to be heavily supported with several big updates a year, Red Dead Redemption fans have had nothing to celebrate. Red Dead Online is seemingly dead in the water and Red Dead Redemption 2 has yet to be brought forward to the new consoles, which wouldn't be so perplexing if GTA 5, an eight-year-old-game, hadn't just been released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Rubbing salt in the wound, Grand Theft Auto fans just got remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. What did Red Dead Redemption fans just get? Tan pants in Red Dead Online.
‘The House Of The Dead: Remake’ Review: More Zombies, Rotten Controls

Few lightgun games in the arcades of the 1990s were as thrilling, and as violently visceral, as SEGA’s The House of the Dead. Released in 1996 - the same year that Resident Evil debuted on home consoles - it played a part in making zombies a thing again in popular culture, and shifted perceptions of the reanimated undead from slow-moving annoyances to genuine horrors that could rush towards you with skeletal arms outstretched and slavering jaws open. Yikes, basically.
The spiritual successor to Hypnospace Outlaw takes you back to the '00s internet

Hypnospace Outlaw is one of the coolest and oddest games of recent years, as well as being one of the best detect-'em-ups there is. Our review at the time praised its world, constructed around the early internet experience (opens in new tab), as "a joyous explosion of art, music, creativity, and weirdness, and a pleasure to explore. And it's a nice reminder of when the internet felt like a cool underground club, rather than a pervasive Hell from which there is no escape."
'Rainbow Six Siege' Rick And Morty Skins Are Pure Nightmare Fuel

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege may have an 18+ age rating, however adulthood has not prepared us for the latest bundle of Rick and Morty skins. Ubisoft’s tactical, multiplayer shooter has maintained its popularity despite coming out almost seven years ago. The high-risk game, where just one death sees you out for the match, has maintained a healthy average of around 50,000 players every day. This is in part due to the highly competitive nature of the gameplay, but also because the team keeps adding extra content.
All-New PlayStation Plus Sees Huge Price Increase For Some Unlucky Players

This week PlayStation announced its all-new take on PS Plus, and fans haven’t been universally blown away by what is on offer. The new service will launch in June with three subscription tiers. The first, Essential, is the same service that PS Plus already offers. The second, Extra, offers a library of 400 PS4 and PS5 games to download and play, similar to what is provided by Xbox Game Pass. The final and most expensive tier, Premium, includes the PlayStation Now streaming service which has PS3 games, as well as 340 additional downloadable games from the PS1, PS2 and PSP libraries. While the service offers more games than Microsoft’s equivalent, fans were disappointed to hear that new games will not immediately be available on the service.
Gran Turismo 7 adds more in-game economy fixes in April update

Gran Turismo 7 has rolled out yet another update that, among other things, improves the in-game economy. Update 1.11 was released on Thursday, bringing more races and challenges, better availability of used cars, and some physics tweaks, in addition to bug fixes. GT7 arrived in early March for the PS4...
'Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition': An Outstanding JRPG

As I stroll through Arni village, a pleasant seaside settlement, I feel like the last 20 years of my life never happened. NPCs loiter, offering dialogue at command. The backdrop, while flat as a JPEG, is a beautiful example of what late ‘90s JRPGs could do thanks to its range of colours. Fully aware of the limits this game has imposed upon it by being an upgraded port of the original 1999 Chrono Cross, I still feel a happiness brought on by more than nostalgia. The game does what all great role-playing games must: it fills me with a sense of adventure.
Hypnospace Outlaw Sequel and Spinoff Announced

Hypnospace Outlaw creator Jay Tholen announced today that the game will be getting two follow-ups in the near future! The first of these is Dreamsettlers. While Hypnospace Outlaw was set in an alternate version of 1999, the sequel takes place in the same universe, just a few years later. In the game, players will take on the role of a new Sleepnet Private Investigator. In addition to the sequel, a spinoff will be released starring the popular character Zane, called Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer. The game is a first-person shooter "adapting" Zane's Slayers X comics from Hypnospace Outlaw.
New 'Horizon Forbidden West' Update Fixes The Game's Most Irritating Issue

It’s been almost a week since the 1.09 patch came out for Horizon Forbidden West and it seems like the best addition to the game has only just been discovered. Fans were unhappy with the 1.08 patch, as an oversight prevented many players from 100% completion. In order to obtain the “All Machine Types Scanned” trophy, players had to complete the Cauldron area at night. One robot - the Apex Sentry Scrounger - is exclusive to this region and time period, and those who completed the Cauldron without scanning the chonky boy were then locked out of doing so for good. The latest patch fixes that issue, but it’s not the fix which players have been most excited for.
Back 4 Blood DLC trailer is absolutely filthy

Turtle Rock Studios has dropped the launch trailer for Back 4 Blood’s first DLC, Tunnels of Terror, giving us a glimpse of the expansion’s features in full blood-splattering action. Back 4 Blood's Tunnels of Terror introduces Ridden Hives to the four-player co-op zombie shooter – a new type...
Rockstar, Remedy shake hands on new Max Payne 1+2 remaster series

Remedy Entertainment and Max Payne are together again—and the reunion is coming in the form of a full-blown remake of the hard-boiled series' first two action games. The news arrived on Wednesday in the form of a press release signed off by both Remedy, the series' creators, and Rockstar Games, the franchise's current rightsholder after the license passed between companies in the early '00s. The two companies have entered a publishing partnership that will see Rockstar finance a remaster of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne as a combined gameplay package.
