'The House Of The Dead' Remake Is Coming To PlayStation

This week PlayStation announced its all-new take on PS Plus, and fans haven’t been universally blown away by what is on offer. The new service will launch in June with three subscription tiers. The first, Essential, is the same service that PS Plus already offers. The second, Extra, offers a library of 400 PS4 and PS5 games to download and play, similar to what is provided by Xbox Game Pass. The final and most expensive tier, Premium, includes the PlayStation Now streaming service which has PS3 games, as well as 340 additional downloadable games from the PS1, PS2 and PSP libraries. While the service offers more games than Microsoft’s equivalent, fans were disappointed to hear that new games will not immediately be available on the service.

