Tuscarora, MD

School Board Announces Four Town Hall Dates

By LoudounNow
loudounnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter enduring hours-long public comment sessions for over a year, the School Board has announced four town hall sessions, to be facilitated by outside firm RTI International. The administration detailed plans for the sessions during Tuesday night’s School Board meeting. According to the presentation,...

