Inflation is not a Biden taking point

By NOLAN FINLEY The Detroit News
 2 days ago

Nearly 60% of Americans say they...

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
Poll: Biden Approval Rating Falls to Lowest of His Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the latest NBC News poll. The president’s overall approval rating tumbled to 40 percent in the poll with 55 percent of adults saying they disapprove of the job he is doing in the White House. It marks the lowest point for the poll and a three-point decline from January, which means the drop was within the poll’s margin of error of 3.1 percent. In the January poll, 43 percent said they approved of Biden’s job performance, with 54 percent saying they did not approve. Almost a year ago, in April 2021, Biden’s approval rating stood at 53 percent.
How Much is Ashley Biden Worth?

President Joe Biden's youngest daughter, Ashley, made headlines in mid-March 2022 when it was revealed by The New York Times that a diary written by the first-daughter was purchased by the group...
Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
More than half of American voters don’t believe Biden will make a run for re-election

Nearly half of Americans surveyed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll believe that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024.In the survey, the Wall Street Journal reported that 52 per cent of respondents said they don’t think Mr Biden will make an attempt at being re-elected in November 2024, compared with the 29 per cent who believed the contrary.Nineteen per cent indicated that they were undecided about whether they thought the 79-year-old leader would pursue re-election.When drilled down to just registered Democrat voters in the survey, however, the scales tipped in the current president’s favour.Forty-one...
Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
The Sudden Biden Epiphany at the Washington Post

Just when you thought the Hunter Biden scandals had died in darkness, The Washington Post published more than 6,300 words on March 30 admitting that a notable fraction of his laptop contents was authentic. Why now? Why not last year? Why did liberal outlets act like everyone expressing concern about...
Honest Joe Biden

Check out the weekly Global Insider podcast | Follow Ryan on Twitter. SHANGHAI IS IN COVID LOCKDOWN: China’s financial capital and by some accounts world’s most populous city is now home to 27 million people locked down, either in their homes, or within the city limits. Fourth vaccine...
Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
Ted Cruz mocked for saying nuclear war is more likely because of Biden’s ‘presidential weakness’

Ted Cruz is once again wading into the political arena to assert his viewpoint that President Joe Biden, not Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, is largely to blame for the war in Ukraine.In a recent Fox News interview, the Texas senator discussed how the world has fortunately not seen a nuclear weapon detonated against an enemy power since the Second World War.“We’ve managed to hold off anyone using a nuclear weapon. I pray to God that doesn’t happen,” Mr Cruz said.But Mr Cruz continued that he believes that under Mr Biden’s administration, the chances of that fact remaining true are...
Biden’s sloooooow walk on weed

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. It’s well established that President Biden is an outlier among Democrats when it comes to...
Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes

Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."

