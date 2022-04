CHERRY BLOSSOM: There are numerous ways to celebrate the cherry blossoms in District – but as a reminder, this Friday is the last day of the predicted Peak Bloom window at the Tidal Basin. Start off your weekend by going on the classic walk near the Jefferson Memorial (go early to avoid the crowds) — or take a virtual tour from the comfort of your home. (Tidal Basin or Virtual; FREE)

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 DAYS AGO