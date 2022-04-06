ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Financial Planning a Mission for Military Families

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usrcl_0f1IAZz300

( NewsUSA ) - Given the unique challenges and frequent unpredictability of a military lifestyle, financial planning is especially valuable and necessary for military families. There are several opportunities for military families to reach their financial and savings goals, such as low-cost investments, loans, insurance and legal protection.

Applying the same mission mindset to managing finances that you bring to managing your military career can be especially helpful, says Steve Repak, CFP,® an Army veteran who went on to a career as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional after 12 years of military service.

"If I had done a little planning and executed on what might have been a slightly painful budget when I first joined the military, I wouldn't have been left with so much credit card debt," he acknowledges.

To make the most of your finances, plan a strategy for saving and investment just as you would plan a military maneuver. Here are a few helpful tips to help you reach your financial planning goals:

* Identify your goal. First, identify where you are and where you want to be -- then outline the steps to get there. Start by figuring out your monthly income and expenses, and create a budget with how much you want to have in savings each month. Put a plan in place to reduce or eliminate spending to meet your goal.

* Turn to your team. Military families can consult a range of resources for help in developing a financial plan, including Army Community Services (ACS) for Army personnel. In addition, a CFP® professional can help clarify financial goals and objectives and offer strategies for meet`ing them.

* Be determined and take action. What you know about financial planning is less important than what you do about it, Repak says. Adopt a "war fighting spirit," and do what is necessary to accomplish your mission. Whether it is saving money, reducing debt or building wealth for retirement, taking specific steps for money management now will pay off with financial freedom in the future.

Visit LetsMakeAPlan.org for more advice and tips to help military families meet their financial goals.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Freedom#Cfp
bloomberglaw.com

House Votes to Expand Tax Benefits for Retirement Savings

The House overwhelmingly passed legislation that would expand the tax benefits for retirement accounts to bolster the savings of Americans, many of whom have nothing banked for after they stop working. The legislation, approved on a 414-5 vote, creates a tax credit of up to $1,000 per employee for small...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Motley Fool

Investing for Retirement? Suze Orman Recommends These Accounts

You can't afford to pick the wrong retirement account when your future financial security is on the line. Investing for retirement can help you prepare financially for your later years. There are many kinds of tax-advantaged retirement accounts to choose from. Finance expert Suze Orman recommends maxing out your 401(k),...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Army
MarketWatch

The Secure Act 2.0 may be coming – Americans’ retirement security is top of mind for Congress this year, experts say

The House and Senate are both prioritizing retirement security this week. House members passed the “Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022” bill on Tuesday, a comprehensive package of retirement-focused rules to improve Americans’ retirement security. The vote was 414-5. The Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee (also known as HELP) also had a hearing on Tuesday to discuss retirement savings proposals that would benefit American workers and retirees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

Plan Ahead: A Checklist for Financial Decisions as You Age

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that you’ll have trouble making financial decisions someday in the future. Consider: Studies show that about one out of five people aged 75 to 79 might have diminished financial decision-making abilities due to mild cognitive impairment or dementia; that risk rises to about one out of two for people in their 80s, according to the co-authors of Thinking Ahead Roadmap: A Guide for Keeping your Money Safe as You Age. What’s more, these people are still confident in their ability to manage their finances and that puts them at risk of significant losses due to mistakes, exploitation, or fraud.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ABC 10 News KGTV

Reading program keeps military families connected

Military parents can stay connected to their children throughout deployments, thanks to a Coronado-based non-profit called "United Through Reading." ABC 10News Reporter Jared Aarons shows how it has helped millions of military moms and dads while they're thousands of miles away from their children.
CORONADO, CA
Retirement Daily

6 Steps to Open a Roth IRA for a Teen

Last July, I gave you Six reasons why your teen needs a Roth IRA account. In this post, I’ll outline the six steps I’ve taken to make this a reality for my teen. She worked this past summer and made a good chunk of change. It really doesn’t matter how much your teen makes; the key thing is to get them started and associating earning income as something that’s followed by investing some of that cash.
KIDS
Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley, AZ
236
Followers
548
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for the Town of Paradise Valley, an enclave of the Phoenix area's

 https://www.paradisevalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy