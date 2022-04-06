ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BookTrib's Bites: Engaging Memoirs, History, Love, Tributes and Adventure

"Laughing All the Way to the Bank"
by Gigi Spacola

Gigi Spacola had two rules to live by in college: work hard and get good grades, and don't make the mistake of dating Jeremy Cotton! Gigi succeeded initially, but the two bump into each other during a graduation celebration -- and life will never be the same.

When Gigi begins a job as a saleswoman, she experiences a series of mishaps that leave her laughing all the way to the bank. She spends her nights as a modern-day Cinderella, with Jeremy introducing her to life among Boston's elite. When Jeremy is ready to live happily ever after, he must keep a promise to his father which jeopardizes his relationship with Gigi. Purchase at https://amzn.to/3pgol6w .

"Tomorrow's Flight"
by M.E. Ellington and Steven Stiefel

American Cruise Airlines Flight 839 was supposed to be a routine redeye. But destiny often changes people's lives. When a dinosaur fossil is unearthed in the central Nevada desert, the last thing Andrea Alejandro, a graduate student in paleontology, expected to find was the tail section of an airplane in the same strata of earth.

After Flight 839 crash lands in unfamiliar terrain, Sarah documents the daily routine she and her fellow passengers follow, waiting to be saved. The survivors realize they have crossed through time. The daily horrors of Cretaceous life become clearer as they encounter a family of Tyrannosaurus Rexes that grows increasingly interested in the survivors. As timelines collide, one woman's battle for survival becomes another woman's fight for the truth. Purchase at https://amzn.to/3ggjXQL .

"Yours Always"
by Henry Scott

"Yours Always" provides a unique and intimate window into the lives of a southern man, forced to rebuild his life after the Civil War, and a northern woman, with a pedigree, who fall in love. The story, of the author's great-grandparents, Henry Clark Scott and Bertha Warburton Drake, is principally told through their nearly 1,500 letters, diaries and related historical accounts in a beautiful, 8-x-11-format, 705-page, showcase hardcover book.

Their letters poignantly reveal their challenges and heartaches. The unprecedented volume of their first-person testimony gives a new perspective on their world of more than three generations ago. And you will come to know how they expressed their love in closing every letter with the devoted words, "yours always." Purchase at https://amzn.to/3sV4Hjd .

"Rush Limbaugh A Tribute: Why I Listen and What I've Learned"
by Daniel O. Noorlander Jr.

The author has listened to Rush Limbaugh on the radio for 30 years and studied what Rush has to say. His files contain over 6,500 Rush segments and he keeps track of what Rush teaches about American history, how to preserve America as founded, and defend America's founding documents and principles.

This book is the result of that effort. It is also a tribute to Rush and what he has meant to the author over the years. The author honors his life by sharing what he learned with others. Sample chapters are available at TributeToRush.com . Purchase at https://amzn.to/3KfJw18 .

NOTE: BookBites is presented by BookTrib.com.

