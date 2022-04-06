ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
&lt;h1&gt;These Realtors Will Pay You to Let Them Handle Your Home's Sale&lt;/h1&gt;

( NewsUSA ) - A real estate brokerage paying you for the honor of handling the sale of your house?

It's true -- and maybe just the latest sign of how sizzling hot the real estate market is.

In fact, under the innovative Homeowner Benefit Program , you don't even have to be ready to sell now -- or even in the near future -- to immediately receive a check that typically runs between $800 to $3,000. You just have to agree that MV Realty, which launched the program in late 2018 and continues to expand it across the nation, will broker the sale for you if and when you are ready.

"It's a win-win situation," says Amanda Zachman, the founder of MV Realty, which has the highest 5.0 rating on the real estate website Zillow.com . "The homeowner gets money now and ongoing access to a high-quality real estate brokerage that believes real estate is more than just some one-time transactional deal. And we get a future client."

Intrigued? Then before we even get into the details, consider this month's headline from Fortune.com that should warm the heart of every potential home seller: "It's the Mother of All Seller's Markets."

Meaning, the two key factors that made 2021 a record-shattering year, with cities like Miami witnessing home prices soaring by as much as 32.5 percent, both remain in play:

* A tight inventory.

* Demand so rampant -- including from investors paying cash -- that, as CNBC reported, "houses are selling on average 10 days faster than they were a year ago" when all you heard about was people fleeing big cities because of COVID.

"On top of all that," notes Zachman, "what we're now seeing are many buyers looking to lock in still relatively low mortgage rates in anticipation of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates multiple times this year."

Headquartered in Delray Beach, Fla., MV Realty now offers the Homeowner Benefit Program through its licensed agents in 33 states (Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin).

What makes the program so extraordinary is that homeowners get to keep the money from the brokerage, which is based on the estimated value of their home, even if they never choose to sell.

That's money that can be used for anything they want. Home renovations. A much-needed vacation. One homeowner was able to host their 5-year-old's dream birthday party at Disneyworld.

Meanwhile, homeowners get the benefit of a top-rated real estate brokerage's expertise, including information delivered on everything from current market trends to a personalized home analysis.

And if they do choose to sell? That's when the full-service MV Realty really jumps into action by using its highly structured proprietary process of listing and valuing a home. And -- here's the key -- maximizing said home's marketability by using its multiple resources to promote it both nationally and internationally complete with professionally taken photographs. A sale earns the brokerage the competitive local commission rate.

"With the market the way it is, now is one of the best times ever to sell," says Zachman

