There are areas in most landscapes where it is not practical or possible to create a flowerbed. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have color in those areas. A little imagination, a decorative container and appropriate plants can turn a bare spot into a splash of color. Consider using a container of annuals to add color to a backyard deck or a paved entranceway. Or what about that area under the tree where grass won’t grow and...

GARDENING ・ 13 MINUTES AGO