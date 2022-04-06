ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Tilray's Hemp Foods Brand Manitoba Harvest Teams Up With Whole Foods Market, Here Is How

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManitoba Harvest, a hemp foods brand, and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ TLRY) TLRY, debuts their innovative Hemp+ Matcha and Hemp+ Supergreens powders exclusively at 300 plus Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, landing on shelves throughout April 2022. "We are thrilled to be working with Whole Foods...

