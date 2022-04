Google wants to make it easier to search for things that are hard to describe with just a few words or an image. On Thursday, Google rolled out a new search option that lets you combine text and images in a single query. With this feature, you could search for a shirt similar to one in a photo but type that you want it with “polka dots,” or take a picture of your couch and type “chair” to find ones that look similar.

INTERNET ・ 4 HOURS AGO