Rapid Reaction: Joseph has been in contact with WR Betts; transfer DBs making the transition

Nebraska held its 14th practice of spring and final session before Saturday's Red-White Spring Game on Wednesday morning.

Here are a couple of quick highlights from assistant coaches and players who spoke with reporters after practice:

* Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph said he's been in contact with Zavier Betts, the talented sophomore who left the team last month after the school's spring break. If Betts wanted back on the team, Joseph said, the ultimate decision on whether he's welcomed back would fall on head coach Scott Frost.

Whether the conversations even progress that far remains to be seen.

"We'll deal with that down the line," Joseph said, adding that Betts will always be "part of me," regardless of whether he returns to the program or not in the future.

Since Betts left the program, NU has moved Omar Manning back to the X position on the outside and stuck mostly with Trey Palmer in the slot and Alante Brown and Oliver Martin squarely in the picture, as well.

* Offensive lineman Trent Hixson has been playing center this spring and said he can't say whether he's been working with the top group. Hixson is widely believed to be heading into the spring game as the top option in the middle.

He did say that likes the fit at center given his body type and skill set.

* Joseph, asked if a young player has surprised him this spring, brought up walk-on Ty Hahn, lauding him for his work both at receiver and on special teams.

Special teams, Joseph said, is what gets a player like Hahn, "on the plane."

* Secondary coach Travis Fisher said junior college transfer Javier Morton is playing cornerback and learning the technical aspects of the position.

Meanwhile, fellow juco transfer DeShon Singleton is playing safety and is ahead of Morton in terms of making a smooth transition because he had more playing time under his belt in past years.

Check back for updates to this story