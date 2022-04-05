Burrow to throw out first pitch at Reds Opening Day
By FOX19 Digital Staff
3 days ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow will throw out the first pitch at Great American Ball Park next Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians. Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor will catch, the team announced. Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase will present the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year...
The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
Terrell Owens is returning to football and looking to recruit Colin Kaepernick. While speaking with TMZ Sports, Owens, an NFL Hall of Famer who spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, said he wants Kaepernick to join him and play in the Fan Controlled Football League. Owens knows Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL and believes playing in the FCF can help him get there faster.
Shane Bieber is the unquestioned ace of the Cleveland Guardians pitching staff and it was SO good to have him healthy, back on the mound to open the 2022 season. When he's at his best, there are few pitchers in baseball that are as effective as the California-kid the last three years.
The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
YORK, Pa. — The wait is over and the MLB season is here. Fans have waited through the lockout and a shorten spring training to get here. Ed Albert of FOX43 and Ethan Smith of Locked On Pirates are getting you ready for the season. For Pittsburgh Pirates fans,...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols held back tears during a lengthy standing ovation. The Cardinals designated hitter put on a big smile instead. Plenty of reason for those on this opening day in St. Louis. Adam Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings, Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer and...
ATLANTA — (AP) — Charlie Morton allowed only two hits while pitching into the sixth inning in his return from a broken leg, Travis d'Arnaud drove in three runs and the Atlanta Braves held off the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 Friday night. Morton (1-0) was in top form after...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Yadier Molina has been a fixture on Opening Day at Busch Stadium since 2005, his first full season in MLB. But because of his role as the iron-man starting catcher for the Cardinals, he doesn’t get to ride around the warning track in the tailgate of a brand new Ford truck like the rest of his teammates do every year.
The craziest win of Opening Day was very likely just secured in Detroit's Comerica Park, with the Tigers eventually prevailing, 5-4, in walk-off (Wall-off?! We'll get to that...) fashion. The heroes for the Tigers included, but were not limited to Miguel Cabrera, Javier Báez and Eric Haase. Things were...
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers honored the life of late first base coach Kimera Bartee during the pregame ceremonies on Opening Day. Bartee’s family joined the Tigers on the field before the game and his son Amari threw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Bartee passed away suddenly...
Former Clemson Tiger Seth Beer showed out in a big way on opening day for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the bottom of the ninth, Beer ripped off a walk-off three-run home run carrying the Diamondbacks to a 4-2 opening day win against the San Diego Padres.
The 25-year-old Clemson alumni was one of the best players in college baseball in his tenure with the Tigers, and it looks like we’re finally going to see that play translate to the next level. Appearing in only five games for the Diamondbacks last season, Beer hit an impressive .444 batting average along with a home run and three RBIs.
SETH BEER WITH THE WALK-OFF BOMB ON NATIONAL BEER DAY!!!
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 8, 2022
Do you believe in fairytales? @beer_seth just wrote one. pic.twitter.com/Nt0CEikLce
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 8, 2022
This night could be the beginning of Seth Beer’s breakout. Fitting it started on National Beer Day.
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is underway and the first home run of the new season belongs to an unlikely player: Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner. Thursday afternoon (GameTracker), Hoerner took Milwaukee Brewers ace and reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes deep for a go-ahead two-run home run at Wrigley Field.
