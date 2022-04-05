ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Burrow to throw out first pitch at Reds Opening Day

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow will throw out the first pitch at Great American Ball Park next Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians. Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor will catch, the team announced. Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase will present the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Terrell Owens Sends Message to Colin Kaepernick Ahead of Football Return

Terrell Owens is returning to football and looking to recruit Colin Kaepernick. While speaking with TMZ Sports, Owens, an NFL Hall of Famer who spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, said he wants Kaepernick to join him and play in the Fan Controlled Football League. Owens knows Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL and believes playing in the FCF can help him get there faster.
NFL
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
FOX43.com

Opening Day 2022: How will the Pirates perform?

YORK, Pa. — The wait is over and the MLB season is here. Fans have waited through the lockout and a shorten spring training to get here. Ed Albert of FOX43 and Ethan Smith of Locked On Pirates are getting you ready for the season. For Pittsburgh Pirates fans,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Person
Barry Larkin
MLive.com

Tigers remember late first base coach in moving Opening Day ceremony

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers honored the life of late first base coach Kimera Bartee during the pregame ceremonies on Opening Day. Bartee’s family joined the Tigers on the field before the game and his son Amari threw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Bartee passed away suddenly...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Reds#Bengals#American Football#Wxix#The Cleveland Guardians#Afc Champs#Parade#The Atlanta Braves#Espn2
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seth Beer hits opening day walk-off for Diamondbacks on National Beer Day

Former Clemson Tiger Seth Beer showed out in a big way on opening day for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the bottom of the ninth, Beer ripped off a walk-off three-run home run carrying the Diamondbacks to a 4-2 opening day win against the San Diego Padres. The 25-year-old Clemson alumni was one of the best players in college baseball in his tenure with the Tigers, and it looks like we’re finally going to see that play translate to the next level. Appearing in only five games for the Diamondbacks last season, Beer hit an impressive .444 batting average along with a home run and three RBIs. SETH BEER WITH THE WALK-OFF BOMB ON NATIONAL BEER DAY!!! — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 8, 2022 Do you believe in fairytales? @beer_seth just wrote one. pic.twitter.com/Nt0CEikLce — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 8, 2022 This night could be the beginning of Seth Beer’s breakout. Fitting it started on National Beer Day. List Five storylines to follow during Clemson's spring game  
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day: 2022 season's first home run comes from unlikely source

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is underway and the first home run of the new season belongs to an unlikely player: Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner. Thursday afternoon (GameTracker), Hoerner took Milwaukee Brewers ace and reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes deep for a go-ahead two-run home run at Wrigley Field.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy