Burrow to throw out first pitch at Reds Opening Day

Former Clemson Tiger Seth Beer showed out in a big way on opening day for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the bottom of the ninth, Beer ripped off a walk-off three-run home run carrying the Diamondbacks to a 4-2 opening day win against the San Diego Padres. The 25-year-old Clemson alumni was one of the best players in college baseball in his tenure with the Tigers, and it looks like we’re finally going to see that play translate to the next level. Appearing in only five games for the Diamondbacks last season, Beer hit an impressive .444 batting average along with a home run and three RBIs. SETH BEER WITH THE WALK-OFF BOMB ON NATIONAL BEER DAY!!! — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 8, 2022 Do you believe in fairytales? @beer_seth just wrote one. pic.twitter.com/Nt0CEikLce — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 8, 2022 This night could be the beginning of Seth Beer’s breakout. Fitting it started on National Beer Day. List Five storylines to follow during Clemson's spring game

