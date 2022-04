WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This week, West Sacramento city leaders approved a new public art project that could soon have people doing a double-take. A lot is going on along the West Sacramento River Waterfront: new housing, new office space and a proposed new I Street bridge. “Little by little, we are taking a look at what we can do to revitalize that area,” said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero. But you’ll have to look up — way up — to see the newest public art project. “It’s really large. It’s about 104-feet tall,” said artist Tamara Johnson. This steel tower along the West Sacramento...

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO