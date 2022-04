POCATELLO — In April 2022, Idaho State University professor Dr. Dani Moffit was inducted into the Northwest Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame for her untiring efforts in service to the Athletic Training profession, educational organization, and diversity, equity and inclusion in health care. Moffit was the first woman in Idaho and the second woman in the Northwest district to receive this honor. She is one of only six people in Idaho to receive this prestigious recognition. ...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO