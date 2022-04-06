ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Iowa Gas Station Is Taking A New Approach To Fueling Cars

By Kailey Foster
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 1 day ago
Iowa Central Community College is going to get new use out of a vacant Casey’s store. Instead of being a provider of biofuels, Casey’s has donated a vacant store lot to the school to add to testing capabilities to help grow the renewable fuels industry. This will...

