ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roberts County, SD

$80,000 Worth of Meth Seized In South Dakota Traffic Stop

By Ben Davis
Mix 97-3
Mix 97-3
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Thanks to the actions of South Dakota Law Enforcement 10 pounds of Methamphetamine are off the streets in our state. Dakota News Now is reporting that 10 pounds of...

973kkrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

400 fentanyl pills, meth, loaded gun and cash seized in traffic stop, 2 arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Sheriff's deputies arrested two people on multiple narcotics and weapons offenses last week, according to the department. Kern Valley and Ridgecrest deputies said on March 16 they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation. They contacted the driver Lupi Esquivas, 52, who...
Citrus County Chronicle

Couple arrested after hundreds of pills, $1,400 seized in traffic stop

A traffic stop in Homosassa resulted in Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies seizing hundreds of prescription pills, steroids and over $1,000 in cash. Members of the sheriff’s office Tactical Impact Unit pulled a vehicle over early Friday, March 18, near U.S. 19 and West Yulee Drive for having an expired registration, according to the sheriff’s office.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sisseton, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Sisseton, SD
State
South Dakota State
Roberts County, SD
Crime & Safety
County
Roberts County, SD
CBS Sacramento

2 Friends Missing Since Sunday Found Dead In Vehicle Submerged In Stanislaus River Near Ripon

RIPON (CBS13) – Two Stockton women were found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say. Ripon police say, on Tuesday, an employee of the country club noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course. Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were at the country club for a wedding on Sunday, but how they ended up in the river is still a mystery. The women were longtime friends from Stockton and had planned to drive back to Modesto where Ros’ father lives after the wedding. But...
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#South Dakota Law#Dakota News Now
ABC4

Cedar City traffic stop leads to massive 60 pound meth bust

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have arrested three men for a massive amount of drugs during a traffic stop for tinted windows. The Utah Highway Patrol in Cedar City says the incident happened on Monday along I-15 near mile marker 63 around midnight. The suspects have been identified as Steve Fierro, 26, Jose Angel […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
WAAY-TV

Man arrested after DeKalb County traffic stop uncovers meth, marijuana

A traffic stop in DeKalb County led to the discovery of large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana and one man’s arrest. Demetrius Lavon Terry, 37, of Rainbow City was found with 262 grams of pot and 15 grams of meth when he was arrested Monday in Kilpatrick, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Lonestar 99.5

Traffic Stop in Carson County Nets Three Arrests and the Seizure of 4 Pounds of Meth and 13 Pounds of Weed

A traffic stop in Carson County netted three arrests as well as the confiscation of over four pounds of methamphetamine and 13 pounds of marijuana. On Monday, March 14th, a 2022 Acura TLX was pulled over by a Texas DPS trooper at around 8:50 a.m. for a traffic violation. Authorities say the vehicle was traveling east along Interstate 40 near Conway.
CARSON COUNTY, TX
KATV

More than half a million dollars worth of meth seized in Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department executed a search warrant on Tuesday which ended in two arrests and more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine being recovered. Trence Woods and Allen Morales were arrested after a months-long investigation involving a possible drug trafficker. During the arrests, 24.5 pounds of meth was recovered from Woods' residence.
CONWAY, AR
KTUL

437 pounds of THC seized during traffic stop

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 437 pounds of THC during a traffic stop Thursday in Carson County. According to DPS, at about 1:15 p.m., a state trooper stopped a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
CARSON COUNTY, TX
News On 6

4 Lbs. Of Meth Found In Car During Tulsa Traffic Stop

Federal agents said they've taken up to four pounds of meth off the streets. Tulsa Police tried to pull a car over near north 15th and Denver, but the driver sped off and turned onto a dead-end street. A man and woman jumped out of the car, but they caught...
TULSA, OK
US News and World Report

Body of Missing Man Found in Missouri River Channel

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Missouri River channel in Mandan. According to authorities, the 22-year-old Lincoln man was reported missing Sunday afternoon. Items believed to belong to the missing man were found on the ice of the river channel where he was last seen Saturday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChesCo

Man Arrested On Warrant, Meth Seized

QUARYVILLE, PA — The Quarryville Borough Police Department announced the arrest of Kyle Edward Kreider on an active warrant. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, the Quarryville Police conducted a traffic stop on E. State St. in the area of Broad St. in Quarryville Borough, Lancaster County. Kyle Kreider was taken into custody on the warrant and incarcerated at the Lancaster County Prison. Kreider was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and additional criminal charges were filed before Judge Stuart J. Mylin of Lancaster County Magisterial District Court 02-3-04 for the contraband.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
Highway 98.9

Minden, LA Man Busted for Meth, Pot, and More During Traffic Stop

Police officers who were conducting a routine traffic stop in Minden, Louisiana over the weekend allegedly stumbled into a veritable cornucopia of drugs that were in the possession of a man whose luck kept getting worse and worse. Don't get me wrong, if you are driving around with everything 40-year-old Michael Bradley is accused of having in his vehicle - you should absolutely go to jail based on the fact that you are definitely a danger to society.
MINDEN, LA
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
726
Followers
6K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy