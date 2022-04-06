Recreational Marijuana Sales Up In Illinois

(WHTM) — Whether or not recreational marijuana use should be legalized in Pennsylvania has been at the center of conversation for a while now. Pennsylvania’s general assembly held a hearing on the legalization for the first time in history in February this year with one county district attorney saying, “Get on board. Start the regulation. […]
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. The majority of states that have fully embraced recreational marijuana are blue, but there are 10 red states that are making moves to go more “green” by the end of this year. Federal legalization...
Las Cruces resident Jeremy Sandoval became the first person in the store at midnight; he'd been waiting outside since 6:30 p.m. to be the first to buy recreational marijuana after the clock struck midnight.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas medical marijuana dispensaries continue to rake in the green. Sales totaled $21.1 million during the month of February, according to a report from our content partner Talk Business & Politics. Of that, the state collected $2.3 million in tax revenue, the Department of Finance Administration...
Looking at some of the latest legal marijuana sales numbers here in Illinois might leave you with the impression that some (actually, a lot) of Illinois' marijuana fans have kept the phone number of their "weed guy." That impression seems to be quite accurate. When People Who Have Left Illinois...
Illinois State Rep. Bob Morgan from the 58th District joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how he and other lawmakers are hoping to pass a proposal that would protect workers from getting fired for off-the-job marijuana use. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
Detroit City Council on Tuesday once again delayed voting on an ordinance to allow recreational cannabis businesses within city limits after making changes to the proposal, including increasing the number of retail licenses that would be available. Council members passed amendments to the ordinance that would increase the total number...
SOMERS —The Board of Selectmen will hold an informational meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. in Town Hall to hear residents’ opinions on whether to allow the sale and growing of recreational cannabis in town. Adult use of recreational cannabis for those ages 21 and older became legal last...
