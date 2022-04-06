ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Alex Rodriguez on Hall of Fame: ‘I hope I get in one day’

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Alex Rodriguez hopes to rebound in Hall of Fame voting after falling far short in his first try...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves unveil incredible uniforms for Opening Day to honor World Series team

The Atlanta Braves will host the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night and the team will be rocking some amazing jerseys for that one. After stunning the baseball world as a whole last season and winning the World Series, the Atlanta Braves are ready for more glory in 2022. Freddie Freeman may be out of town, but All-Star first baseman Matt Olson is ready to keep his strong play going with the Braves.
MLB
The Spun

CC Sabathia Lands An MLB Job: Baseball Fans React

It’s been three years since CC Sabathia threw his final pitch for the New York Yankees. But after a few years working in the media, Sabathia has found a new job in his old baseball stomping grounds. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Sabathia is joining the Major League...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Batting champ talked out of signing with Yankees by Jackie Robinson is dead at 83

Two-time batting champion Tommy Davis passed away Sunday the age of 83. MLB.com reports the outfielder died in Phoenix with his family at his bedside. Davis played for 10 clubs during his 18-year MLB career. His best days were the early days, when he was a three-time All-Star for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But according to MLB.com, the Dodgers almost missed out on Davis, a Brooklyn native.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Yardbarker

MLB is Back: Pick of the Day + Our Favorite Futures

Spring is in the air, flowers are blooming and Baseball is back starting today. After a seemingly unnecessarily dramatic off-season where the commissioner became a one man meme machine, we're finally ready for real games to start. Baseball is a bettors paradise based on the sheer volume of action, although get ready for the inevitable ups and downs of late inning meltdowns and crazy bad beats. Let's play ball!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Robinson's 42 in Dodger blue for all uniforms on April 15

All major league players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear Jackie Robinson's No. 42 in Dodger blue for the first time on April 15, the 75th anniversary of his breaking the major league color barrier.Major League Baseball retired Robinson's number in 1997 and all uniformed personnel have worn 42 on Jackie Robinson Day since 2009, but this will be the first time the numbers all will be in the color of Robinson's Dodgers.A 75th anniversary logo will appear on umpires' uniforms.The Dodgers will host the Cincinnati Reds for that special game at 7:10 p.m. on AppleTV+. The first 40,000 fans in attendance that night at Dodger Stadium will receive a promotional Jackie Robinson Jersey.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Hope I#Collective Bargaining#Ap#Mvp

Comments / 0

Community Policy