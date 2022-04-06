ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks sign Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza

By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have added some backcourt depth by signing Luca Vildoza. Vildoza is a 26-year-old guard from...

The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
FOX Sports

Bucks, Heat, Celtics, 76ers: Will a beast emerge in NBA's East?

The bad news, for the teams in the mesmerizing logjam engulfing the NBA’s Eastern Conference, is that a regular-season record of fewer than 56 wins hardly ever results in a championship. The good news, for everyone watching things play out over the final week of a campaign boasting more...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
KEYT

Silver says NBA plans to keep next All-Star Game in Utah

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA plans to keep its next All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, despite its opposition to Utah’s ban on transgender youth athletes playing on girls teams. The Utah Jazz are set to host the event next February but there was speculation the league could take it away because of what the team called “discriminatory legislation.” But Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday the event will stay put as planned. The NBA pulled the 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte because of its opposition to a North Carolina law known as HB2 that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.
NBA
KEYT

LEADING OFF: Opening day! Guardians debut, Ohtani and Braves

Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks is set to deliver the first pitch of the season against Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee at Wrigley Field just past 2:20 p.m. EDT, the first of seven games still on the calendar amid rainy forecasts across the country. The World Series champion Atlanta Braves open at home against the Cincinnati Reds, raising a banner without fan favorite Freddie Freeman, who signed with the Dodgers last month. Los Angeles is among 16 teams that won’t start until Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
KEYT

Matta’s comeback includes rekindling Butler’s winning ways

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thad Matta only stayed for one season the last time Butler hired him as head coach. Over the next decade, the Bulldogs celebrated unprecedented success including two straight national runner-up finishes. Now athletic director Barry Collier believes his 54-year-old former assistant can recreate the script — five years after he left Ohio State because of health concerns. Matta fits the model. Like most Butler coaches over the past half century, he’s a school alum and paid his dues as an assistant. The question now is whether Matta can bring back Butler’s winning ways..
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KEYT

Suns sit 4 starters against Clippers in back-to-back

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NBA-leading Phoenix Suns will be without four starters against the Los Angeles Clippers. Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder are out for Wednesday night’s game in Los Angeles. Ayton tweaked his right ankle in a 121-110 home win against the Lakers on Tuesday. Booker has low back soreness, Crowder has a sore right ankle and Paul is resting his right thumb, which he broke before the All-Star Game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Tatum and Boston visit Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum meet when Milwaukee faces Boston. Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game and Tatum is ninth in the league averaging 26.9 points per game. The Bucks are 31-18 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee...
BOSTON, MA
KEYT

Brewers address catching depth, acquire Caratini from Padres

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired Victor Caratini from the San Diego Padres to address their catching depth as Pedro Severino serves an 80-game suspension to begin the season. Milwaukee sent minor-league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to the Padres in the Wednesday trade that brought Caratini to the Brewers. This trade comes one day before the Brewers open the season on the road against the Chicago Cubs and one day after Severino received his 80-day suspension.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tennis World Usa

Ascanio Pacelli: "Tiger Woods is a monster"

The state of emergency has also ended for the Golf. The one with a capital g is played every year in April at the Augusta National (Georgia) and in July on a rotating course for the British Open. Ascanio Pacelli is leaving for Georgia where he will once again experience "the best five days of his life"
GOLF
KEYT

Booker scores 32, Suns eliminate Lakers from playoff race

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns won their franchise-record 63rd game of the season, beating a Lakers team minus LeBron James 121-110 to eliminate Los Angeles from the playoff race. It was a tight game during the first half but Phoenix used a 29-9 run in the third quarter to create separation. The rest of the night was essentially a celebration for the Suns, who danced and dunked their way past the forlorn Lakers. Los Angeles, playing without James for a second consecutive game because of a sprained ankle, has lost seven straight. Russell Westbrook scored 28 points while Anthony Davis added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Deandre Ayton had 22 points for Phoenix, which avoided its first three-game losing streak of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ

