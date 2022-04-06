ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Wire mock draft: See the staff's picks in the first round

By Charles Goldman
 23 hours ago
The first round of the 2022 NFL draft begins in three weeks.

Numerous trades involving quarterbacks and wide receivers have shaken up the first 32 picks. Several teams have multiple first-round picks. Several other teams still need a quarterback. How will it all play out once the dust settles and Roger Goodell kicks off the draft on Thursday, April 28?

Editors from the NFL Wire network made player selections for all 32 picks in the first round. Here are the results.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbHHn_0f1HcMXj00
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

All signs point to the Jags taking Hutchinson with the first overall pick. They franchise-tagged tackle Cam Robinson and also signed guard Brandon Scherff in free agency, so they’ve put some resources into the offensive line for Trevor Lawrence and could use picks from later in the draft to add more help there. With that being the case, it seems they will look to grab Hutchinson to pair with Josh Allen on the defensive side to help a defense that finished 23rd in 2021. James Johnson, Jaguars Wire

2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRbIc_0f1HcMXj00
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

The Lions didn’t send GM Brad Holmes and several others to Oregon’s pro day without good reason. Thibodeaux has been a popular projection for Detroit since before the 2021 season, and nothing has mitigated the team’s need for an alpha-dog rusher. Thibodeaux needs some work but has the ability to make impact plays with more frequency and panache than any other pass rusher in this class. Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, G/T, NC State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdxB6_0f1HcMXj00
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-4, 320-pound offensive lineman allows the Texans a chance to establish an identity as either a ground-and-pound team or a team building around QB Davis Mills. The rest of the first round will determine which path Houston takes. Ekwonu has position flex that allows him to play inside, as Houston already has competent bookends in Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard. However, should the Texans let Howard walk in 2023 free agency, Ekwonu can slide to right tackle and the offensive line still has adequate protection for their signal caller. Mark Lane, Texans Wire

4. New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEI4d_0f1HcMXj00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets addressed their secondary in free agency, signing S Jordan Whitehead and CB D.J. Reed. However, New York is still lacking a ball-hawking defensive back. That’s where Gardner, who tallied nine interceptions over three collegiate seasons, comes in. He could be the secret “Sauce” that boosts New York in the takeaway department. Gary Phillips, Jets Wire

Alabama OT Evan Neal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UK86T_0f1HcMXj00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a given that the Giants will select an offensive tackle with one of their first two picks, but which one? Ekwonu appears like the early favorite but he was off the board in this mock, leaving New York to choose between Neal and Charles Cross. General manager Joe Schoen & Co. have heavily scouted Cross but there’s no denying Neal’s potential ceiling. He has the most potential of all available tackles and that’s the only reason we chose him over Cross. Dan Benton, Giants Wire

6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OeNdX_0f1HcMXj00
AP Photo/Kendall Warner

Not much has changed since our first network-wide mock. Willis is still on the board and Willis will still be Carolina’s pick. What also hasn’t changed is the job status of Cam Newton, who remains out there for the taking as well. So again – at least in this world – the Panthers snatch up Willis, sign Newton back and essentially redshirt the potent but raw 22-year-old behind the former MVP and ipso facto mentor for the upcoming season. Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

7. New York Giants: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EHv1_0f1HcMXj00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Travon Walker and Derek Stingley Jr. were both considered with this pick but following the release of Logan Ryan, the Giants find themselves very thin at safety. Hamilton was once considered a potential top-5 pick but his underwhelming 40-yard dash times may be causing him to slide a bit. Luckily enough for the Giants, straight-line speed doesn’t make or break players and they get a good one here. Dan Benton, Giants Wire

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iQL7_0f1HcMXj00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

After adding CB Casey Hayward and LB Lorenzo Carter in free agency, the Falcons go for explosive Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson at pick No. 8 and begin to rebuild their offense. Wilson isn’t the biggest receiver in this draft, but he’s the best fit for Arthur Smith’s offense and arguably the most dangerous with the ball in his hands. The former Buckeye made steady progress each season at OSU. He should be able to contribute right away in Atlanta. Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

9. Seattle Seahawks: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNL4I_0f1HcMXj00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After their underrated CB D.J. Reed signed with the Jets, the Seahawks need another corner to start alongside last year’s promising rookie Tre Brown and the returning nickel standout Justin Coleman. At 5-11, 193 pounds McDuffie isn’t as large or as long as Ahmad Gardner. However, he’s a naturally gifted defender whose physicality will appeal to coach Pete Carroll. So will his experience playing the kind of scheme new DC Clint Hurtt will employ. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

10. New York Jets: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0rA4_0f1HcMXj00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have needed a game-changing pass rusher for some time now. Can Walker be that player? He didn’t post jaw-dropping numbers during his college career (9.5 sacks), but the belief is that he will be a far more productive pro. That’s why some mocks have the Jets using their first pick on him. If Walker is still on the board at No. 10 – and other pass rushers are gone – expect New York to pounce. Gary Phillips, Jets Wire

11. Washington Commanders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVWFK_0f1HcMXj00
Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Stingley Jr. was considered here, but the Commanders badly need to give Terry McLaurin some help. Adding Olave – McLaurin’s former college teammate – would give the Commanders another speedy wideout who does everything well. Head coach Ron Rivera was at Ohio State’s pro day and Washington will use one of its 30 pre-draft visits with Olave. Bryan Manning, Washington Football Wire

12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HM9I3_0f1HcMXj00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are either wearing the clown makeup or possibly getting the next Stephon Gilmore with this draft pick. If you’re Kwesi Adofo-Mensah overseeing a team with a busted-up defensive backfield, you roll the dice and take your chances on the latter happening. Jordy McElroy, Vikings Wire

13. Houston Texans: Drake London, WR, USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aoYUF_0f1HcMXj00
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

London gives an opportunity for the Texans to complement WR Brandin Cooks or effectively replace him in case they trade him to acquire more draft capital. Houston has another young wideout with WR Nico Collins, and Mills has a young tandem that he can develop chemistry with. Mark Lane, Texans Wire

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNG3p_0f1HcMXj00
AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Johnson fills an immediate need for the Ravens, as their pass rusher depth is a bit lacking at the moment following Za’Darius Smith spurning Baltimore for the Minnesota Vikings. He’s a difference-maker both rushing the quarterback and as a run defender, providing the versatility that the Ravens love so much. Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMRe0_0f1HcMXj00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

An All-SEC and All-American performer, Davis dominated the NFL combine and is coming off a season in which he logged 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and nine quarterback hurries. He’d benefit greatly from playing his rookie season alongside Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

16. New Orleans Saints: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSJZK_0f1HcMXj00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t matter who plays quarterback for the Saints if they have no one to throw to. Williams is my favorite receiver in this draft despite the ACL injury and I think he’ll be an even better pro than college player. Before long, he’ll be challenging Michael Thomas for the lion’s share of targets. John Sigler, Saints Wire

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Charles Cross, OL, Miss. State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324EDA_0f1HcMXj00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers can go a few different directions with their first-round pick, but if they really want to be true contenders they must continue to invest in the pieces around QB Justin Herbert, and the right tackle position is the most glaring area of concern. Cross solidifies that spot by giving Los Angeles a player who dominates with a quick first step of the snap, exceptional technique, strength and athleticism. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cklzn_0f1HcMXj00
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles badly need a big-bodied wide receiver to make plays in the red zone and Burks could be a better version of Alshon Jeffery, with a little Deebo Samuel added in. His 50-50 catch success will make fans forget about J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and his proven success against SEC talent makes it likely that Howie Roseman has back-to-back hits at the wide receiver position. Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

19. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNoAK_0f1HcMXj00
Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t see any rookie quarterbacks who are taking the starting job from Jameis Winston this year, so it’s critical he is set up for success. That means protecting him better, and Penning is the best left tackle available. He’s an immediate starter at a position of need. John Sigler, Saints Wire

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21z7NQ_0f1HcMXj00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

If the No. 2 quarterback in the draft falls to the Steelers, they will take him. Kenny Pickett is a local hero, fan favorite and one of the highest-upside quarterbacks in the draft. The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky as a bridge quarterback but Pickett has the athleticism and arm talent to be the future. Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

21. New England Patriots: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htRkW_0f1HcMXj00
JOSH MORGAN/USA TODAY NETWORK

The top five receivers are gone. In my mind, any of the others – like Skyy Moore or Jahan Dotson – would be a clear reach with so many clearer-cut contributors on the board. Booth is one of them. There’s also Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd and Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam. What I like about Booth is his ability to excel in zone coverage. That’s what the Patriots are likely to rely upon in 2022. So it makes Booth an instant fit in Bill Belichick’s vision for the defense next year. And in the meantime, the Patriots can work on developing Booth into a shutdown corner on an island – which will take time to develop. Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire

22. Green Bay Packers: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTfgJ_0f1HcMXj00
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The run on receivers puts the Packers in somewhat of an awkward spot here, but Lloyd’s unexpected fall provides an opportunity to add a big-time playmaker for Joe Barry’s ascending defense. This is a “best player available” scenario. Plug the Utah star next to All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell and the Packers might suddenly have one of the best inside linebacker duos in football. Lloyd is a highly disruptive player (22 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 4 INTs in 2021) who can stay on the field in all situations. Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkXml_0f1HcMXj00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Here it comes down to Wyatt or Florida CB Kaiir Elam. While the Cardinals should use the pick on a premium position like cornerback and pair Elam with his former teammate Marco Wilson, the Cardinals’ fourth-round selection last year, GM Steve Keim won’t be able to stop himself. He can’t help himself with a super athletic defensive tackle. He took Robert Nkemdiche in 2016, coveted Quinnen Williams in 2019 and probably would have taken Derrick Brown over Isaiah Simmons in 2020 had the Panthers not nabbed Brown one pick before the Cardinals selected Simmons. Wyatt adds explosive athleticism to a defensive line with J.J. Watt and Zach Allen. He can give them what they hoped Jordan Phillips would give them the last two seasons. Jess Root, Cards Wire

24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Or1nz_0f1HcMXj00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

25. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYitD_0f1HcMXj00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills typically don’t enter the draft with “needs.” After breaking the bank for Von Miller, this year, general manager Brandon Beane was not able to shore every position up. Beane essentially left a hole in one place: Cornerback. If Elam does fall, Beane could still look like a genius. Elam is a DB with excellent size for the pro game at 6-2 and he is experienced in a zone defense like the one Buffalo runs. Elam did not have the best 2021 season, but in previous years, he played very well for the Gators and he will likely be eased into a starting spot with Tre’Davious White (when healthy) slotting in as Buffalo’s lockdown corner. The Bills had a formal meeting with Elam at the combine as well. Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

26. Tennessee Titans: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1083Kf_0f1HcMXj00
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

With all of the top receivers off the board here, the Titans address their major need along the offensive line at guard by drafting Zion Johnson. The Boston College product gives Tennessee the long-term solution it needs at left guard with Rodger Saffold gone, and someone who can compete for a starting job right away for the win-now Titans. Head coach Mike Vrabel has plenty of familiarity with Johnson, who was both a teammate and roommate of his son Tyler at BC, and he’s an ideal fit in a zone-run scheme like Tennessee’s. Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgZjZ_0f1HcMXj00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This is an easy one for the Bucs, who would be hoping that one of this year’s top interior blockers falls to them at this spot. Especially if Wyatt is off the board, finding a starting-caliber left guard to fill the void left behind by Ali Marpet’s surprising retirement should be Tampa Bay’s top priority. Green has experience at tackle but played his best football for the Aggies when lined up inside. He’s been tested against top competition in the SEC, and would complete Tampa Bay’s reload in the trenches in front of Tom Brady. Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

28. Green Bay Packers: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgrLQ_0f1HcMXj00
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Two defensive players in the first round? The pick was between Devin Lloyd and George Karlaftis at No. 22. With Karlaftis still available at No. 28, the Packers stick with “best player available” and get the hulking edge rusher from Purdue. Lloyd and Karlaftis both look like top-15 players. While the Packers have Preston Smith and Rashan Gary at edge rusher, the team did lose Za’Darius Smith last month, and general manager Brian Gutekunst loves keeping the edge rusher position well-stocked with premium talent. Karlaftis could be an excellent role player early on while having time to develop. In time, he could be the replacement for Preston Smith. As always, prioritize pass-rushers. Receiver can be addressed in the second round. Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyNT2_0f1HcMXj00
AP Photo/Barry Reeger

I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Steve Spagnuolo is willing to bend on some of his criteria for edge rushers for a player like Ebiketie. Coming in under 6-3 and at 250 pounds, would typically be a red flag, but I feel like the ceiling is high enough here that the Chiefs would take a shot. They could opt for players like Cameron Thomas, Boye Mafe or Logan Hall, who all might be better fits, I’m just not sure any of them have the athleticism or explosion that Ebiketie does. It’s exactly what the Chiefs have been lacking in terms of their edge rush. Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HE9wv_0f1HcMXj00
AP Photo/Al Goldis

After trading Tyreek Hill this offseason, the Chiefs need to continue adding weapons for Patrick Mahomes on offense. Moore is one of the best receivers in this draft class when it comes to defeating press-man coverage. His footwork and ability to set up defenders and get open aligned in both the slot and on the outside make him an appealing option for Kansas City. He’s the type of rookie that could come in and supplement what the team already has in Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

31. Cincinnati Bengals: David Obajo, EDGE, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKrUm_0f1HcMXj00
Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

After upgrading three offensive line spots in free agency and seeing how the board falls here, the Bengals are in a position of luxury. They go all-in on that idea, scooping up Ojabo despite his Achilles injury this spring. He’s got rare physical traits and huge upside. Cincinnati can afford to wait on his recovery and development while leaning on the likes of Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample to plug that rotational rusher and 3-tech need. Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

32. Detroit Lions: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWEqW_0f1HcMXj00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Corral isn’t for everyone, but I love the jump he made in all-around play in 2021 despite losing considerable support from the 2020 season. The plucky QB has the arm strength, downfield accuracy, athleticism and leadership that make him a worthy potential successor to Jared Goff. With so many safeties still on the board, the Lions can land an instant starter (Jaquan Brisker, Lewis Cine, Daxton Hill) with the No. 34 pick. Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

