Kansas City, MO

Chiefs projected to receive 2 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft so far

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have done an alright job navigating the 2022 free agency period as it relates to compensatory draft picks.

So far, the team is projected to receive a seventh-round compensatory pick in the 2022 NFL draft as a result of their free agents gained and lost. They’ll automatically receive a third-round pick as a result of the Chicago Bears hiring former front office executive Ryan Poles to be their general manager. Thankfully, that pick cannot be canceled out by any free agent signings.

According to OverTheCap’s Nick Korte, the Chiefs have lost four qualifying compensatory free agents in Charvarius Ward ($13.5M), Austin Blythe ($4M), Byron Pringle ($4M) and Jarran Reed ($3.25M). Meanwhile, the team has gained three qualifying compensatory free agents in Justin Reid ($10.5M), Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($10M), and JuJu Smith-Schuster ($3.25M). Reid cancels out the fourth-round pick that would have been gained from Ward, Valdes-Scantling the fifth-round pick gained from Blythe and Smith-Schuster the seventh-round pick g gained from Pringle. Reed currently accounts for a seventh-round pick.

The Chiefs signed other players like Ronald Jones, Jermaine Carter and Geron Christian whose contracts aren’t worth enough to get them on the board in the comp pick formula. Mike Hughes and Demarcus Robinson also fall under this category, but for departing free agents in Kansas City. Depending on their performance and playtime in 2023, all of these players potentially have a shot at delivering a compensatory pick. Damien Wilson and Tanoh Kpassagnon, for instance, both signed a non-compensable contract in 2022, but they played enough for their respective teams to earn the Chiefs comp picks.

Kansas City could be due for more compensatory picks in 2023 as they still have several free agents available who could sign with other teams after the draft. Guys like Tyrann Mathieu, Melvin Ingram, Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon still remain free agents. If those players are signed to qualifying contracts before May 10, they’ll be eligible to earn the team another comp pick.

