Los Angeles, CA

Frank Gehry unveils design for transformational expansion plans of Colburn School

worldarchitecture.org
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colburn School, one of the world’s preeminent schools for music and dance, has announced plans for its new campus expansion in downtown Los Angeles which will be designed by Frank Gehry. The new expansion, encompassing a total of 100,000 square-foot (9,290-square-metre) area, will be located across the...

worldarchitecture.org

Daily Breeze

Another Frank Gehry LA landmark will be added soon to Downtown

The Colburn School, located on Grand Avenue in Los Angeles near the Disney Concert Hall, unveiled the design for its performing arts center expansion, designed by iconic architect Frank Gehry, on Wednesday, March 16. The new 100,000-square-foot campus expansion will be located across the street from the school’s existing campus...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Rare Work by Paris Salon’s First Female History Painter Is Acquired by the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. In 1791, Marie-Guillemine Benoist became the first woman to show a history painting at the prestigious Paris Salon with Psyche Bidding Her Family Farewell, a masterwork of the genre that was squirreled away for centuries after its creation—until now. The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco has announced the acquisition of the Benoist work, making it just one of three paintings by the artist currently held in U.S. collections. It will be exhibited for the first time since the 1791 exhibition starting tomorrow. “Having remained with the descendants of its first owner for over 200 years,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
The Associated Press

Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year’s recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Mira Calix Cause of Death Mysterious: Complex Electronic Musician Dead

Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
MUSIC
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
Time Out Global

The Art Gallery of NSW teases major new artworks ahead of transformative expansion

From artworks that share Indigenous knowledge to fantastical bronze figures of a super-human scale, the Art Gallery of New South Wales has just announced the nine leading Australian and international artists commissioned to create major new works for its transformed art museum campus, which is due to open later this year.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Takes on an Under-Recognized Painter Who’s Never Had a Solo Museum Show

Click here to read the full article. Huong Dodinh, a painter of stately abstractions who has never before had gallery representation, has joined Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Pace, which has spaces in cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, said that the move was intended to expand the gallery’s presence in Europe. Dodinh is based in Paris, where Pace has long been rumored to be opening a space. Currently, Pace also operates in Geneva. It is unusual for an artist as under-recognized as Dodinh to make the jump to a mega-gallery. Often, the artists who join Pace...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Gehry
ARTnews

Hirshhorn Museum Names Head Curator, Uffizi Becomes Italy’s Most-Visited Cultural Site, and More: Morning Links for April 5, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A tough break for Russian billionaire and noted Fabergé egg collector Viktor Vekselberg: His $90 million yacht, Tango, was seized by U.S. officials in Spain as part of sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs, Bloomberg reports. The outlet also has the scoop that works on loan from Russian museums for a grand show of modern art at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris  “are on track to be returned to their original venues,” following the show’s end on Sunday. One piece, a Pyotr Konchalovsky self-portrait, reportedly belongs to Petr Aven, who has been hit with...
MUSEUMS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nehemiah Persoff, Actor in ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘On the Waterfront’ and ‘Yentl,’ Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a charter member of the Actors Studio who appeared in dozens of notable films and TV shows, from Some Like It Hot and On the Waterfront to The Twilight Zone and The Untouchables, has died. He was 102. Persoff died Tuesday night at an acute care facility in San Luis Obispo, California, his son Dan told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Rydell, Pop Singer and 'Bye Bye Birdie' Actor, Dies at 79John Zaritsky, Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dies at 79Mantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45 The prolific character actor also portrayed Henry Fonda’s brother-in-law in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man (1956),...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Vogue Magazine

Simone Rocha’s First Exhibition Is a Sublime, Subversive Ode to Women Artists

Within Simone Rocha’s distinct aesthetic universe, what at first appears to be delicately pretty often has a more dangerous edge. A gown of smocked lace and broderie anglaise might be dripping with blood red crystal teardrops, a jet black coat might be embroidered with goth-inflected spiderwebs, and a froufrou organza gown might be accompanied by a biker jacket and a pair of stompy, fetish-adjacent boots. With her interest in craft and the darker side of folklore, her clothes take motifs traditionally coded as feminine and toughen them up, make them a little rebellious.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GeekyGadgets

Horizon Forbidden West collaboration with the Rijksmuseum

Game development studio Guerrilla creators of the new Horizon Forbidden West videogame recently launched exclusively on the PlayStation platform, has collaborated with the Rijksmuseum. “The Rijksmuseum has been a phenomenal collaborator over the past few years, from curating the selection to now. They are cordially inviting Horizon Forbidden West fans and art admirers alike to take the Aloy Tour at any time, and see the magnificent collection up close as displayed in the historic museum halls.”
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Stanford’s Cantor Center Names Director, Finland Detains Art En Route to Russia, and More: Morning Links for April 7, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GOLDEN STATE JOB MARKET continues to hum. Earlier this week, the Getty Trust announced it had hired Katherine E. Fleming as its next president and CEO. Now Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center has selected Veronica Roberts as its next director. Roberts, a veteran curator, comes to the museum from the University of Texas at Austin , where she is curator of modern and contemporary art. It is a homecoming for Roberts, who is from the Bay Area, and she said that she was “thrilled to be returning . . . to a museum I...
MUSEUMS
ScreenCrush

‘Ambulance’ Review: To Live and Drive in L.A.

Ambulance’s premise is ingeniously simple. Two brothers rob a bank. The heist goes bad and a cop gets shot. Police swarm the bank and the only way for the brothers to escape is in the ambulance carrying the injured police officer. Now the chase is on, with the LAPD pursuing the ambulance while one brave EMT inside it tries to save the dying cop’s life.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
operawire.com

Tapestry Opera & OCAD University Explore Technological Convergence in ‘R.U.R. A Tapestry of Light’

On May 24, 2022, Tapestry Opera, in collaboration with Toronto’s OCAD University, will present the world premiere of “R.U.R. A Torrent of Light.”. This operatic experience, by composer Nicole Lizee and writer Nicolas Billon, is based on Czch playwright Karel Capek’s 1920s, science fiction play “Rossum’s Universal Robots,” which first introduced the word and concept of “robots” to the world. Company General Director Michael Hidetoshi Mori conducts a cast comprised of mezzo-soprano Krisztina Szabo, baritone Peter Barrett, countertenor Scott Belluz, soprano Danielle Buonnaiuto, baritone Micah Schroeder, and more.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Canadian Opera Company to Present ‘The Magic Flute’

To celebrate its 70-year anniversary, the Canadian Opera Company is set to present Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” this May. The opera will be performed at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts and feature Canadian director Anna Theodosakis leading the revival of the audience favorite. “I’m...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Mälmo Opera Announces New Principal Guest Conductor

Sweden’s Mälmo Opera has announced that Patrik Ringborg will be its principal guest conductor. Ringborg is a renowned Swedish conductor whose repertory features over 90 works. He was music director of the Staatstheater Kassel between 2007 and 2017. His experience has taken him to the Semperoper in Dresden, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Deutsches Nationaltheater Weimar, Volksoper Wien and the Norwegian National Opera, among many others.
PERFORMING ARTS

