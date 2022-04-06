ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
 1 day ago
The Brooklyn Nets (41-38) and New York Knicks (35-44) square off one last time this season in the last week of the NBA season. Wednesday’s tip-off at Madison Square Garden is 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Nets vs. Knicks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Nets are four games behind the Bulls forthe sixth seed with three games left so they are locked into the play-in tournament. Brooklyn is 5-5 in its last 10 games and just snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Houston Rockets Tuesday, hoping that victory will get them back on track with the postseason approaching.

The Knicks have been eliminated from playoff contention, struggling to stay in contention for much of the season. They’ve won four of their last seven but in their last 10, they’re just 4-6. New York’s defense has been pretty good, ranking sixth in points allowed (106.9), but the offense has lagged far behind, ranking 27th in scoring (106.5).

Nets at Knicks odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Nets -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Knicks +175 (bet $100 to win $175)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Nets -5.5 (-107) | Knicks +5.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 228.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Nets at Knicks key injuries

Nets

  • Not yet submitted

Knicks

  • SG Quintin Grimes (knee) questionable
  • PG Miles McBride (knee) questionable
  • PG Julius Randle (quadricep) out

Nets at Knicks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Nets 118, Knicks 113

The Nets could choose to prioritize getting some players rest ahead of the playoffs, knowing they’re locked into the play-in tournament. That makes picking these late-season games difficult, but I still like them to beat the Knicks.

I’m just not willing to take the money line at -220, not knowing how Steve Nash will manage his starters. PASS.

The Knicks are an impressive 8-2 ATS in the last 10 meetings with the Nets. They’ve lost six straight outright to the Nets, but have managed to cover in four of those games. And in each of the last five meetings, the spread has been between Knicks +4.5 and +6.5; New York is 3-1 ATS in that stretch.

Bet the KNICKS +5.5 (-115) to cover.

The total has gone Over in five of the last six games between the Nets and Knicks. As long as the Nets don’t rest their starters down the stretch, and as long as it doesn’t turn into a blowout, I like the OVER 228.5 (-112).

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

