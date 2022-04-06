Ravens add defense in latest two-round 2022 NFL mock draft by ESPN's Todd McShay

The Baltimore Ravens currently hold the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The selection is higher than most years for Baltimore, as they finished with an 8-9 record in 2021 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

In his latest 2022 NFL mock draft, Todd McShay of ESPN picked each of the first two rounds. With the Ravens’ first selection, McShay selected pass rush help in Florida State University edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II. McShay explained that while there could have been other players selected in the spot, Baltimore might not be able to ignore Johnson’s fall.

“Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum would be a good pick after the Ravens lost Bradley Bozeman to free agency. But could the Ravens afford to ignore Johnson’s fall out of the top 10 right into their lap at No. 14? They were in the bottom 10 last year in sacks (34), and only Tyus Bowser (seven sacks) and Odafe Oweh (five) made much of a dent there. Johnson had 12 sacks and 46 pressures at FSU in 2021, frequently using his quick feet, powerful hands and arsenal of pass-rush moves to overwhelm blockers. If Linderbaum does end up with the Ravens, I’d bet it comes after a trade down the Round 1 board.”

In the second round, McShay picked another defensive player for the Ravens in defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis out of the University of Alabama. McShay talked about how the signing of defensive lineman Michael Pierce doesn’t mean Baltimore is done adding at the position.