Creepy Video: Woman Discovers Hotel Door Peephole Installed Backwards

Most of us do not believe in ghosts or the supernatural. In fact, the residents of Louisiana have been found to be the most sceptical when it comes to "things that go bump in the night". Maybe it's the fact that the part of the world we live in is filled with real-life things that go bump in the night or perhaps it's the fact that we as Cajuns feel like we can get along with anybody, even ghosts or aliens or spirits from another dimension.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO