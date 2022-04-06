Creepy Video: Woman Discovers Hotel Door Peephole Installed Backwards

Friends found her car which had plunged over a cliff along the shoulder of Highway 26 Oregon State Police and Jefferson County Fire located a missing woman, Friday afternoon, March 25. Friends searching for Mary Christina Barry, 44, of Portland, discovered tracks leading off Highway 26 near mile post 110. They saw what looked like her car at the bottom of a 600 foot cliff and called 911. OSP responded along with a rope team from Jefferson County Fire District No.1. Crews recovered Barry's body. Ira's Towing retrieved her car, a silver 2018 Nissan Versa. Barry formerly lived in Redmond. She was on her way to visit her adult sons in Redmond. Their last contact with her was by phone Monday night, March 21, when Barry said she was approaching Warm Springs. Portland Police took a missing persons report Wednesday, March 23, listing Barry as missing and endangered. Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services and Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue also aided in the recovery. {loadposition sub-article-01}
