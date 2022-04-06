ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driggs, ID

Sparking Interest: Victor, Driggs looking to install electric vehicle chargers

By Connor Shea Teton Valley News
 23 hours ago

DRIGGS, Idaho — In a valley-wide effort, local authorities in Driggs and Victor along with Fall River Electric are looking at the potential for Level 3 electric vehicle chargers.

Driggs looks likely to be the first to install chargers, with a location already picked out. Driggs community development director Doug Self spoke to the efforts.

“The City of Driggs executed an agreement with Fall River for a four-vehicle EV charging station that is proposed to be funded, built, and maintained by FRREC,” said Self. It will be located at the southwest corner of the Driggs Park & Ride Lot.

Self stated that Driggs hopes to have the units installed by 2024, part of the transit center’s second phase of construction. He mentioned that they could be installed sooner “if funding and other logistics line up for FRREC.”

Funding for electric vehicle-related infrastructure was a noted point of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last November. $7.5 billion in funds was set aside for a country-wide charging network.

Idaho will garner as much as $30 million of those funds over the next five years, and $4.425 million in FY22. This presents Fall River Electric with a great chance to apply for grants to use those dollars in Teton Valley.

“A lot of it is dependent on if and when those grant funds will be available. That will dictate when and if the construction occurs,” said Fall River Electric Marketing and Public Relations Manager Ted Austin.

Neighboring Montana received just over $6.3 million, and Wyoming acquired just over $3.9 million for installing EV infrastructure. In total, Montana will collect $43 million in the next five years, and Wyoming $24 million in that same time.

Currently, there is just one public-use electric charger in Teton County, ID, a Tesla destination charger at Grand Teton Distillery. That charger will only give about 15 miles in 30 minutes of being plugged in and is only available to those frequenting the distillery.

That rate of charging is not feasible for all three involved local parties. What is needed are Level 3 fast chargers.

“Without employing fast chargers, the Level 3s, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to put chargers into our territory yet other than those,” said Austin.

“You need to find Level 3 power, otherwise your costs are going to be through the roof and that makes doing the project unfeasible,” said Victor Deputy City Administrator Jeremy Besbris.

Not just any location will work, and there are complexities to picking the right spot. Being close to a substantial power source is ideal, as that proximity can cut down costs.

“Trying to nail down the right site is more difficult than one might expect. You want to have access to Level 3 power or some existing transformer, otherwise, your costs go up dramatically per foot,” said Besbris.

Thinking of charging stations as just a pit stop isn’t the right way to approach a location. Where it takes typically five or so minutes to fill a car with gas, the longer times needed for battery charging will require more amenities for an EV driver and passenger

“The idea is that someone will find the station through the car’s software, and then they stop and theoretically do all the things you need to do at a gas station. Being able to go get a snack or a sandwich is pretty important, as are bathrooms,” said Besbris.

Currently, the regional locations with the most chargers are Jackson and West Yellowstone. There are a handful of Level 1 and 2 chargers in each location, and both have one Level 3 Tesla ‘Supercharger’.

Both cities also attest to the chargers as being a move that will set Teton Valley up for the future.

“Having EV charging stations available is a key factor in EV buyer decisions and it is forward-thinking in that it will help the public transition to this cleaner fuel source, which locally is primarily hydroelectric,” said Self.

“By having a charging station in Victor, more Victor residents would be inclined to look into EVs, and we think that’s a great selling point on the sustainability standpoint,” said Besbris.

Besbris also acknowledged that the chargers would bring more visitors to the region and funnel business, and subsequently money, to locals.

“You are literally putting Victor on the map of tens of thousands of EV owners traveling through Yellowstone and Grand Teton, or traveling from Montana to the parks in Utah,” said Besbris.

Besbris, therefore, views the chargers as a conduit to knock out multiple birds with the same stone.

“With Driggs and Victor having a charging station it helps drive people to purchase electric vehicles, and also for tourists to stop in and spend dollars with Teton Valley businesses,” said Besbris.

At the end of the day for Austin, the slow but steady progress electric vehicles are making is a key factor in the feasibility of the initiative.

“It’s just a matter of how much more popular electric vehicles become, and what rate they become as to how fast chargers will expand,” said Austin.

