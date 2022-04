It was really sad to hear the news about June Brown and i like to say my condolences to her family on this sad day so i dont want to be insensitive on this subject as most of us would have loved to have seen her one more time in a farewell episode. We dont know the ins and outs of what happened why she never came back to the show after her character left for Ireland. We heard rumours about the actress not getting on with the actress playing Dotty as she wanted the previous actress to come back. And i dont want to make it that the producer is the bad guy in all this as this is all speculation. So i think maybe Jon Sen thought she was out of order so decided that her character should not return for one last time. My guess in hindsight is that it was bad decision. But we will probably never know what really happened.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO