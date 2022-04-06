ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen tonight: A concerto for Segovia

By WSHU
wshu.org
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAndres Segovia pushed composers to write music they thought wasn't...

www.wshu.org

Stereogum

Melody’s Echo Chamber – “Alma”

Later this month, the French psych-pop great Melody Prochet, better known to most of us as Melody’s Echo Chamber, will release Emotional Eternal, her third album. Prochet recorded the LP with Dungen’s Reine Fiske and the Amazing’s Fredrik Swahn, the same collaborators who worked with her on 2018’s Bon Voyage, her last album. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Looking Backward” and “Personal Message,” and now Prochet has shared a new song called “Alma.”
MUSIC
classicfm.com

Incredible moment Jacob Collier turns his entire concert audience into a choir

“The greatest feeling in the world,” Collier captioned his viral TikTok. Brilliant young musician and producer Jacob Collier has gone viral on TikTok for transforming his audience into a massed choir, at a recent date on his world tour. “It’s my favourite thing in the whole world” to do, Collier captioned his video (watch below), which has reached millions on social media.
MUSIC
CBS News

Pianist Ruth Slenczynska on her life in music

Hailed as one of the greatest child prodigies since Mozart, pianist Ruth Slenczynska played her first concert when she was four. Nearly a century later, Ruth is still making music, putting out a brand-new album at 97 years old, aptly titled "My Life in Music." She talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the notes of her life, both high and low – from a difficult childhood, to her relationship with Rachmaninoff, playing a duet with an American president, and the experience age has gifted her.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Ruben Wan and Helen Ibe cover funk, R&B classics on Martin acoustics

When Martin first pulled back the curtains on its offset SC design at NAMM two years ago, the company wanted guitarists to re-think what was possible on an acoustic guitar. Featuring a striking cutaway that grants unprecedented upper fret access for an acoustic, the SC line – which was expanded with the unveiling of the SC-10E, SC-13E Special and SC-13E Special Burst in January – was a bold new step for the legendary company.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

The show sadly stops for 'American Idol' darling Kelsie Dolin: 'You've already won the competition'

Monday brought the final round of American Idol Season 20's Hollywood Week, the Showstoppers Challenge, when the 59 remaining hopefuls took the stage with a full live band in front of a live audience. They then faced Final Judgment — the tension-filled segment previously known to diehard Idol fans as the "Green Mile" — as one by one, they took that harrowing walk into the judges' deliberation room to find out if they had made the top 24.
TV SHOWS
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
SFGate

Dua Lipa’s Dual Lawsuits Explained: Musicologists Break Down ‘Levitating’ Similarities

The first of the copyright infringement suits comes from Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System, which accused Lipa of copying its 2017 song “Live Your Life.” The second hails from songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who allege that Lipa stole from two of their songs — “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” (1979) and “Don Diablo” (1980).
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Listen to Teriyaki Boyz's "Morë Tonight" With NIGO

Teased late last week, NIGO recently released his reunion with the Teriyaki Boyz. Titled “Morë Tonight,” the track serves as the official return of the influential force in the Japanese music and streetwear scene from the early 2000s, comprised of Ilmari and Ryo-Z from Rip Slyme, Verbal from M-Flo, rapper Wise and NIGO, who served as the group’s DJ.
MUSIC
WWEEK

What to Listen To This Week

During the hiatus of legendary British band Slowdive, a few of its members recorded 1995′s Ask Me Tomorrow, an album of stately, road trip-friendly songs as Mojave 3 that treat country music as a form of shoegaze. Their reserved, European distance from their American influences defines their approach—just as Led Zeppelin treated the blues as a sound rather than the genre, Mojave 3 zeroes in on the way steel guitar, ethereal vocals and ungodly amounts of reverb can evoke wide-open landscapes and late-night melancholy.
MUSIC
Cape Gazette

Comedy Tonight

Last September I made my standup comedy debut at an event, playing an enthusiastic but totally mixed up woman giving a children’s sermon at church. It was very well received, and I breathed that sigh of relief one breathes when one knows one never has to do something again. Bucket list item checked off, for good and all!
ENTERTAINMENT
wfit.org

In their latest album, Parquet Courts remain hard to define

Parquet Courts are a rock band. They're a post-punk band. A garage-rock band. They're a bit experimental. They're kind of funky? On their latest album, Sympathy For Life, they remain hard to define, bringing in more synths, keyboards and dance than ever before — but as always, that array of sounds forms the foundation for lyricist Andrew Savage's razor-sharp poetry.
ROCK MUSIC
The Guardian

Peter Grimes review – Compelling, unsettling and ravishingly sung

The Royal Opera’s new Peter Grimes is a co-production with Madrid’s Teatro Real, where it was first seen, and hugely admired, last year. Conducted by Mark Elder, directed by Deborah Warner, and superbly cast, with Allan Clayton tremendous in the title role, it’s an angry, confrontative, rightly unsettling interpretation of Britten’s first great examination of the relationship between the outsider and society.
PERFORMING ARTS
classicfm.com

Classic FM joins with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for video game music concert at Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM has partnered with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to present the magic of video game music, live in concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Following the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s (RPO) hugely successful 2018 PlayStation in Concert, Classic FM has partnered with the RPO once again to present a celebration of the greatest video game music.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Former Cocteau Twins Singer Elizabeth Fraser’s First Original Song in 13 Years

Click here to read the full article. Former Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser has formed a new group with her partner, Massive Attack’s Damon Reece, called Sun’s Signature, which will release an EP — Fraser’s first new original music in 13 years — this summer. “Golden Air,” the first song the duo is releasing, perfectly captures the dreamy aesthetic Fraser helped pioneer in the Eighties, as she flexes her soprano in both catchy and avant-garde ways over thick textures of baroque pop. Genesis’ Steve Hackett plays some of the guitar on the song. The physical release of the five-track, eponymous...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Marin Alsop explains her updates to Beethoven’s 9th

The Baltimore conductor has imported a rapper to improve on Schiller’s Ode to Joy. So we’ll be hearing the symphony with a new text?. You know, the [Friedrich] Schiller poetry is phenomenal, but it’s not relevant for us today. The word “Joy” meant something different in his day. Schiller was revolutionary because the idea of individuality and individual freedom was something very new back then. I [thought], why don’t we consider reimagining the text? With the same themes, the global themes of unification, tolerance, humanity, humankind, and joy. And what is joy really? So, I started this project called the Global Ode to Joy. And I had scheduled 12 performances with nine new texts, including texts in Zulu, in Maori, for New Zealand. We’ve had texts in German, Portuguese. They’re not just translations. They’re really reinventions. Tracy K. Smith, the former U.S. Poet Laureate did a version that we were supposed to premiere at Carnegie Hall. And then the text for Baltimore is done by my friend Wordsmith, Anthony Parker.
BALTIMORE, MD

