OPP searching for stolen utility trailer

Police are investigating the theft of a tool box and tools from an enclosed trailer at a storage facility in southwest Salina. Sometime between Feb. 21 and Monday, someone pried open the door of an enclosed trailer at a storage facility in the 1500 block of W. Schilling Road, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
A truck and trailer stolen from a Montrose residence were spotted this week in Grand Junction. Can you help authorities find it?. The truck and trailer were stolen from a Montrose residence early Saturday morning and authorities are hoping the public can help them find the truck - and the thief who stole it. On Monday, the truck was reportedly spotted in Grand Junction and the next day there was a sighting in Olathe. An eyewitness described the driver of the truck as "a short Hispanic male."
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A commercial vehicle transport driver is in custody in Harrison County as deputies investigate how a vehicle stolen out of Alabama two months ago came to be loaded on his trailer. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the driver initially tried to outrun the...
A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw about $12,000 from another woman's account on Long Island. An individual used the personal information of a Deer Park woman to request a duplicate Chase debit card, and the card was intercepted as it was being delivered on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, March 17.
A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
A woman’s body was pulled from a Georgia river after more than 65 first responders tried to rescue her. A police officer first noticed an unattended vehicle in Olde Rope Mill Park in Woodstock around 11:30 p.m. on March 7. The vehicle was locked, and officials didn’t see anyone in the park at the time, according to a news release from the city.
The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
The body of a 40-year-old father wrapped up and inside a toolbox was found along a rural road in Georgia, police said. The discovery prompted an investigation and the Polk County Police Department called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance. The body was found by Public Works Department employees...
A 13-year-old boy was riding his scooter during spring break when he was struck by a vehicle and killed, North Carolina police say. Now, the Greenville Police Department is asking the public for help in finding the vehicle’s driver. Officers responded to a call about a person lying in...
Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
A New York mother has admitted to lying about the whereabouts of her 2-year-old daughter and leaving her to die in a house fire. Jennelle Gerton, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attempted murder and other charges after trying to kill her child by trapping her in their burning home, according to Syracuse.com. Initial responders with the Syracuse Police Department narrowly saved the toddler, even though Gerton “adamantly denied” her daughter was inside the burning home.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri sheriff says “trailer-loads” of stolen property have been recovered after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were each charged in Scott County with class D felony of burglary second and stealing. Their bonds...
Footage shows the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who’d asked to speak to his supervisor.The officer in question is currently under investigation, after delivery driver Delane Gordon, 28, was pulled over whilst on-shift, despite not breaking any laws.According to Mr Gordon’s attorney, the police officer made a U-turn and started following his car, leaving him “fearful”.The driver started recording the incident after the officer started showing some hostility towards him, despite his polite manner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customerZelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrenderDrone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing
An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking in North Carolina, police say. An acquaintance has also been charged. Antonisha Chambers, a 34-year-old first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School in Fayetteville, and Bradford Gordon, 29, have been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Saturday, March 19.
Comments / 0