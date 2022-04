As Austin’s skyline expands, the city continues to solidify its standing as a tech hub. And the numbers are there to back it up. VCs invested over $5.5 billion across 412 deals in 2021, more than double the amount of capital invested in 2020, according to PitchBook data. Rounds are getting larger, too, signaling a further maturing of the market: All of the top 10 deals for Austin in 2021 amounted to $100 million or more.

