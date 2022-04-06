The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia To Replace Kanye West As Coachella Headliners

Ahead of Coachella’s highly-anticipated return – following a pandemic induced three year hiatus – we’ve backtracked through the event’s musical evolution. From its early 2000s rock years to more recent pop and rap marquee names, we’ve also included every single one of the festival’s iconic lineup posters. 1999 - Beck, Rage Against the Machine, ToolCoachella’s inception into the world of festivals perfectly aligned with the post-grunge era, hence, its inaugural headliners of influential rock bands, Rage Against the Machine and Tool. Also on the bill were the experimental sounds of Beck, who rose in popularity in the 1990s with his...
Comments / 0