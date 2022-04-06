ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor to take action to deter migrants coming into the state as Title 42 set to expire

KCRG.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization reports that the number of coronavirus cases reported globally has dropped for a second consecutive week. Zoos across the nation and in Iowa are...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Michigan governor asks state's top court to protect abortion rights

April 7 (Reuters) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday asked the state's top court to recognize the right to abortion under the state constitution ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could undermine abortion rights nationally. Whitmer, a Democrat running for re-election in a competitive race this year,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Texas Coronavirus
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Iowa Government
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Texas Governor#Paid Time Off
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy