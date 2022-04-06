ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal expectations: Greinke, Witt and KC's hopes for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Every big leaguer thinks their team has a chance when they arrive to spring training. The old “hope springs eternal” cliché is, after all, more apropos to Major League Baseball than perhaps any other professional sport. It's been a few...

Dallas Keuchel White Sox' No. 5 Starter, Johnny Cueto Opens in AAA

Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
Royals top prospect Witt Jr to start at third base

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr., widely considered the best prospect in baseball, has made the Kansas City roster and will start at third base in the Royals’ season opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. The move with the 21-year-old infielder was widely expected, especially after he hit well […]
Royals agree with All-Star Merrifield on deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Star outfielder Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a restructured contract late Wednesday in which the club exercised its option for next season and the two sides added a mutual option for 2024. Merrifield, who made his second All-Star team last season, will earn $7 million this […]
Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr. shines in debut, notches go-ahead double for first big-league hit

The Bobby Witt Jr. era has begun in Kansas City. Thursday afternoon, Witt introduced himself to the Royals faithful with a go-ahead run-scoring double in the eighth inning to lead his club to an Opening Day win over the Cleveland Guardians (KC 3, CLE 1). The double was Witt's first career hit and RBI, and the Kauffman Stadium crowd chanted "Bobby! Bobby!" throughout the at-bat.
Thursday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Star outfielder Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a restructured contract in which the club exercised its option for next season and the sides added a mutual option for 2024. Merrifield, who made his second All-Star team last season, will earn $7 million this season and $2.75 million in 2023, with up to $4 million in escalators. The mutual option is for $18 million with a $500,000 buyout. Merrifield’s value to the Royals is more than just his bat and baserunning ability. One of baseball's most versatile players, Merrifield is also capable of playing first base, second base and third base along with all three outfield positions.
Sign of times: MLB gives OK to electronic pitch calling

NEW YORK (AP) — In a move that ends a tradition dating more than 150 years, Major League Baseball approved the use of an electronic device for catchers to signal pitches in an effort to eliminate sign stealing and speed games. Since the beginning of baseball in the 19th...
Brewers address catching depth by adding Caratini, Jackson

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Victor Caratini and Alex Jackson on Wednesday to address their catching depth, a day after Pedro Severino was suspended for the first 80 games following a positive drug test. Milwaukee sent minor league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to the...
