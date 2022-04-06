ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. FFs, EMS providers help teen stuck in chest-deep mud

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCARVER, Mass. — A person was sinking into chest-deep mud for an hour before 30 rescuers raced to help him, Massachusetts firefighters said. The 15-year-old boy was rescued after being stuck in Bates...

Excavator stuck in Hingham Harbor pulled out of mud off Massachusetts coast

HINGHAM, Mass. — An excavator that was stuck in the mud in Hingham Harbor has been pulled out two days after it first fell into the water off the Massachusetts coast. The excavator was hauled out of the harbor Saturday morning by another excavator, a crane and other equipment. A small crowd gathered near the shore to watch the work take place.
4 FFs injured in fatal N.J. blaze

TRENTON, N.J. — The fire roared out third-floor windows on Carteret Avenue in Trenton on Saturday just before 7 p.m. as firefighters climbed onto a neighboring roof. Inside, other firefighters reported that the structure collapsing around them. When it was over, two 20-year-old twin brothers had died, trapped on...
Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
Man Charged With Stabbing His Mother to Death in Boston

A 23-year-old man was arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center in connection to his mother's stabbing death earlier this week. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Najee Herbert allegedly fatally stabbed his mom -- 58-year-old Donna Lamb -- inside her Boston apartment on Tuesday.
Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
Stoughton police officer resigns during probe launched after woman’s suicide

Friends of the woman told The Boston Globe she had a long-standing relationship with the officer and was pregnant with his baby. Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, 36, resigned Friday in the midst of a year-long investigation by the police department that was prompted by the suicide of a 23-year-old woman who told her friends she was pregnant with his child, The Boston Globe reported Monday.
Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
