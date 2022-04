Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Irish filmmaker Alexandra McGuinness (She’s Missing) has set the film Lucia, about James Joyce’s daughter of the same name, as her next project, with Esme Creed-Miles (Amazon’s Hanna) signing on to star. Lucia is billed as a dance drama with genre elements, with the story beginning in 1932 Paris. Lucia Joyce (Creed-Miles) is a brilliant modern dancer but lives in the shadow of her famous father, James Joyce. Determined to be recognized as an artist and person in her own right, she sets out to create the greatest and most original dance in...

MOVIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO