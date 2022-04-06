ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

The Top 10 Eminem Songs

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpOU3_0f1HCnJw00

When Eminem—aka rapper Marshall Mathers—burst onto the scene in the late ’90s, he changed the face of popular music, rap music, and celebrity.

To put it mildly, Eminem couldn’t care less for the status quo. He was there to spit his intricate rhymes, offend popular sensibilities and admire the wreckage he’d wrought.

In many ways, that’s just what the world needed.

Ever since then, Eminem has used his celebrity to become one of the most financially successful artists of the past two centuries, writing hit after hit.

And that’s exactly the subject of his piece, dear music fan. Here, we have the Top 10 Eminem songs. So, sit back, focus your ears on the wordplay and let’s dive in.

10. “The Way I Am”

9. “Rap God”

8. “When I’m Gone”

7. “Kill You”

6. “White America”

5. “Sing For The Moment”

4. “Stan”

3. “Without Me”

2. “Till I Collapse”

1. “Lose Yourself”

Do you have a favorite Eminem song? Let us know – comment below.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Comments / 3

Related
American Songwriter

7 Songs About Fools for April Fools’ Day

This is not a joke. Repeat, this is not a joke. Happy April Fools’ Day. To celebrate everyone’s favorite day of pranks, we wanted to offer a nice soundtrack of sorts for all your daily foolishness. So, we’ve compiled the best 7 songs all about fools. Here,...
MUSIC
PopCrush

Top 15 Global First Dance Wedding Songs Revealed

What is the most popular first dance song at a wedding?. While there are still classic hits being played from the greats like Elvis Presley and Etta James, a new wave of musicians have begun to have their music immortalized in the form of weddings. Reassured pulled data from analyzing playlists for first dances at weddings in February of 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Justin Bieber Shut Out at Grammys, Performs Piano Rendition of “Peaches”

Justin Bieber, surprisingly, slowed things down at the Grammys. The Canadian pop sensation performed a solo piano version of his hit song “Peaches,” giving the pop song a balladesque feel. “Peaches” was suddenly, and somehow, more poetic and pensive. Yet, not to forget the song’s origins, Bieber stood up in the song’s last moments and picked up the pace. The singer was then backed by a full band and the vocals of Daniel Caesar and Giveon, who are both the original features for “Peaches.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Marshall Mathers
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Coi Leray Reveals Artwork & Release Date for Debut Album ‘TRENDSETTER’

Coi Leray has been building towards her debut album TRENDSETTER for a while. The female rapper recently released her big single ‘Blick Blick‘ with Nicki Minaj along with a music video which has gotten off to a good start everywhere. Today, Coi has revealed the striking artwork for the album as well as the release date: April 8th.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

50 Cent Reacts to Snoop Dogg Saying He’ll Be a ‘Legend in Rap Forever’

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent go way back, so it’s no surprise Snoop had some very kind words for the Queens native. Back in November, Uncle Snoop appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he gave Fif his flowers. “50 is gon’ be a legend in rap forever,” he said. “His records, his music, his movie—his shit he did just changed the whole game of New York, and just run New York for a minute and put that New York spirit back in the game. He did that. He figured that shit out, he got that shit on lock. I’m a student right now and I’m trying to learn from him. It’s true, you can teach an old dog a new trick, that’s if he’s willing to listen.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Popular Music
Essence

Nicki Minaj Is Starting Her Own Management Company And Record Label

She wants to show that female rappers can become moguls in their own right. Nicki Minaj is venturing into the entrepreneurial side of the music industry. On March 9, the rapper shared in a sit-down interview with Joe Budden that she is starting her own management company and record label. “I am creating my own management company,” she said. Minaj also shared that she first decided to create her own management company for herself but that she ultimately wants to bring others along for the ride.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Royce Da 5'9 Says The Game Would 'Have His Hands Full' Trying To Battle Eminem

Royce Da 5’9 and producer Mike Zombie hopped on Instagram Live recently to discuss The Game’s claim he’s a “better” rapper than Eminem. Zombie, who’s been working with Game on his forthcoming album, said he was “rapping at a very, very high level. He got shit to prove. He rappin’ like other n-ggas. He in that bag, bro.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
SFGate

George Michael Estate Calls Out Tory Lanez for Allegedly Ripping Off ‘Careless Whisper’

The George Michael estate accused Tory Lanez of lifting “Careless Whisper” without permission on his 2021 song, “Enchanted Waterfall,” Variety reports. “Enchanted Waterfall” appears on Lanez’s Eighties-inspired album, Alone at Prom. In a statement, the George Michael estate and Andrew Ridgeley (Michael’s Wham! bandmate, with whom he co-wrote “Careless Whisper”) said they denied a request for permission to use the 1984 smash in June 2021, but Lanez went ahead with “Enchanted Waterfall” anyway.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Final Song Phife Dawg Recorded Just Got a Moving Music Video to Match

Click here to read the full article. Phife Dawg’s estate has shared a new music video for “Forever,” the final song the Tribe Called Quest rapper ever recorded and the title track from his new posthumous album. Directed by Tony Reames and Dion “Rasta Root” Liverpool, the clip pairs the sprawling “Forever” with some lyric video-style animations — but with a very personal and poignant twist — and an array of photos and videos from throughout Phife’s life and career.  “When I first heard ‘Forever’, I was not prepared for the depth and honesty, it took me a long time to let...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is nine minutes in length, but endless in its cultural and musical impact. The song was first released in 1973 as the closing track on the band’s debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). The lyrics carry the emotional depth that Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for, capturing both the liberation and loneliness of freedom. Although the words end around the five-minute mark, the song continues for four more minutes with one of the most notable guitar passages in rock history. In Lynyrd Skynyrd’s massive discography, “Free Bird” marks one of their greatest musical achievements.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Pusha T – “Neck & Wrist” (Feat. Jay-Z & Pharrell Williams)

Pusha T has been steadily releasing new singles, the Kanye-produced “Diet Coke” and Nigo collab “Hear Me Clearly,” both of which he promised would be featured on “the Ye side” of a new album, his first since 2018’s Daytona. Now, we’re getting “Neck & Wrist” which is produced by Pharrell Williams and features Jay-Z.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

RCA Records Makes History With The Help Of SZA, Doja Cat, Latto, And Chris Brown

Click here to read the full article. As SZA snags the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart for the first time as a lead artist with her 2021 smash hit, “I Hate U,” RCA makes history by achieving the feat of holding down the chart’s top four slots. “I Hate U” increased in plays by 16 percent during the week ending on March 13. This follows her featured spot on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” which topped the chart for two weeks in 2021.More from VIBE.comLatto Reveals '777' Album Release Date And Cover ArtMegan Thee Stallion To Perform At...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy