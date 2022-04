As more states announce plans to end their COVID-19 mask mandates, the Pacific Northwest states are now saying they are lifting their own mask mandates and are ready to move on from the pandemic. According to the Associated Press, both Washington and Oregon are lifting their mask mandates on Saturday (March 11th). Washington Governor, Jay Inslee, declared in a recent news conference, “We’re turning a page in our fight against the COVID virus.”

OREGON STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO