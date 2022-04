Just two days after its workers announced they were attempting to form a union, the International Documentary Association has voluntarily recognized the bargaining unit allied with the Communications Workers of America. The IDA board announced the decision in a letter to staffers and in a press statement on Wednesday. “In the interest of moving forward and healing together, we agree to your request to recognize the Documentary Workers United (DWU), in partnership with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 9003, as the representative of an appropriate bargaining unit of employees at IDA,” the letter states. “Again, we look forward to...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 24 DAYS AGO