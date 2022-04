In a recent study published in Nature Communications, international scientists have taken on a persistent problem in climate science: near-term climate evolution. "Common wisdom is that it may take up to 20 years before we can detect with certainty that a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is also successfully reducing the rate of global warming. Our new method cuts this time in half, promising a faster response time for policy makers working on crucial mitigation efforts. At the same time, we can reveal that global warming still is on a steady course, with no acceleration or slowdown," says senior researcher Bjørn Hallvard Samset at CICERO Center for International Climate Research.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO