Huberdeau recorded two goals and three assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Maple Leafs. One goal and one assist came on the power play. Huberdeau was instrumental in Florida's comeback from a 5-1 deficit, and his fifth point of the night was the biggest one, as the star winger potted the overtime game-winner on his seventh shot. His third five-point night of the campaign raised Huberdeau's season point total to 102. In addition to topping the 100-point mark for the first time in his career, Huberdeau has leapfrogged Leon Draisaitl for second in the league in points, though Draisaitl will have a chance to pass him back later Tuesday night.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO