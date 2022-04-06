ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

Woman who masterminded her employee’s death gets life in prison

By Chad Washington
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston woman who was the mastermind behind a vicious robbery in which one of her employees was shot to death has been sentenced to life in prison, the district attorney announced. Dinesha Renee Jackson, 28, was convicted Friday of capital murder following a five-day...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Children Of Texas Woman On Death Row Plead 'Please Spare The Life Of Our Mother'

During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Anderson, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Houston, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Louisiana, MO
City
Houston, MO
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
AOL Corp

Only Latina on Texas death row seeks clemency as execution looms

Lawyers for the sole Latina on Texas' death row filed a clemency petition Tuesday ahead of her planned execution next month, presenting evidence they say indicates she was wrongfully convicted and that four jurors at her trial now question their guilty finding. The latest bid to spare Melissa Lucio's life...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Murder#District Attorneys#Kiah
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Supreme Court rules for Texas death row inmate in religious rights case

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate whose request to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution was denied, a decision in support of the rights of inmates who seek to have their spiritual advisers with them in the execution chamber as they are put to death.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry

A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
TRACY, CA
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Expert argues woman is innocent as lawmakers cry ‘miscarriage of justice’

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant her clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. Lawmakers, a juror, and Kim Kardashian are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was worn down by her grief and being abused throughout her life during the aggressive interrogation and finally admitted to a crime she didn’t commit, her lawyers say.On 18 October, the US Supreme Court denied a petition to hear Lucio’s case, paving the way for the state of Texas to set the date for her execution — to be carried out by lethal injection on 27 April.Writing for The Independent, an expert in false confessions says Texas is executing an innocent woman in one of the most tragic cases they have seen in their career.
POLITICS
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Arizona man sentenced to life in prison 35 years after Texas woman’s murder

SAN ANTONIO — An Arizona man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the murder of a Texas woman 35 years ago. Larry Leroy Moore, 69, was sentenced for the capital murder charge on Friday. It came moments after the verdict was read by a Bexar County jury that found Moore guilty for the rape and strangulation of Dianna “Dee Dee” Lowery in 1987, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
SAN ANTONIO, FL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
42K+
Followers
35K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy