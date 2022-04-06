ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey unveils limited-edition Kit Kat flavor

By George Stockburger
 1 day ago
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Kit Kat fans are getting a new limited-edition flavor inspired by a classic baked good. The Hershey Company unveiled the Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat, featuring a blueberry...

