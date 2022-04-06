D91 musical back for 40th production after COVID-19 pause
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – There will be no lonesome polecats when Idaho Falls District 91 puts on its district-wide musical this year. For the 40th production, they will be performing Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. The show opens Friday April 8 at Compass Academy. Everyone involved in...
I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
Born without arms, Tenley Stoker is finally getting to experience some of the simple joys of life that her parents always dreamed of for their 10-year-old daughter — and it's all because of a robotic feeding device that somewhat resembles the bouncing Pixar lamp Luxor Jr. The fifth grader...
In just four years, Chloe Campbell went from waiting tables on weekends at The Coffee Pot to owning the cafe. The 19-year-old was only 15 when she started working at The Coffee Pot in Dufftown, Scotland. Campbell said her parents taught her at a young age how important it is to save money, and she put most of her paychecks into a savings account.
Monday brought the final round of American Idol Season 20's Hollywood Week, the Showstoppers Challenge, when the 59 remaining hopefuls took the stage with a full live band in front of a live audience. They then faced Final Judgment — the tension-filled segment previously known to diehard Idol fans as the "Green Mile" — as one by one, they took that harrowing walk into the judges' deliberation room to find out if they had made the top 24.
– Live Oak Music Festival is returning to El Chorro Regional Park for the first time since its relocation to San Luis Obispo in 2019. Full festival and single-day tickets are available at the discounted “early bird” price through March 31, 2022. After two years of Live Oak...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
For the first time since the pandemic began, live music with no restrictions will be offered in April at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute. There was a concert at the institute last fall, but social distancing, COVID-19 vaccines and masks were required. When the Concert in the Court series kicks off with Sweet Honey in the Rock on Saturday, April 9, those restrictions will be lifted.
WASHINGTON - With spring days away, Dairy Queen is giving customers a special treat with the return of their popular Free Cone Day giveaway. On Monday, March 21, customers can get a free, small vanilla ice cream cone at Dairy Queen locations nationwide — except locations inside malls. The...
East of Bakewell, the Monsal Trail peters out like the frayed end of a rope, and it’s not obvious which of several strands to follow. So I have often paused here, considering my next move, under a field of rough sheep pasture that runs down from Manners Wood. It’s a lumpy patch of ground that seems to resent its current use. You sense it wouldn’t take a long human absence before its patches of scrub reclaimed lost territory. But for now it remains occupied.
There are some out-there filmmakers working today, but few match the movies put out by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as the Daniels. Their feature film debut, Swiss Army Man, featured a farting, talking, and surprisingly useful corpse, and The Death of Dick Long — a solo effort from Scheinert — has a host of weird stuff happen over one long crazy night.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is Netflix’s newest reality show, and it keeps one tradition started by Love Is Blind alive. No, not the metal goblets! Netflix has figured out at least one key thing when it comes to making a successful reality romance show: you gotta keep it local. How do you expect a relationship to really work out if two people are from opposite sides of the country — or even opposite sides of the world? That’s why Love Is Blind Season 1 was set entirely in Atlanta, and it’s why all of Season 2’s singles came from Chicago.
One of the most chilling details in Severance—the Apple TV+ thriller series about office employees who undergo a procedure that separates their work life memories from their home life memories—is how it satirizes the systems of rewards and benefits employers dole out to their worker drones to add some excitement and motivation to their dull existences. The Lumon overlords treat their employees like children, offering little prizes, deemed "perks," to the innies working in the Macrodata Refinement department to keep their attentions occupied and away from such frivolous questions as, "What the hell do we even do in here?"
This Easter worksheet pack is full of Easter fun for preschoolers and Pre-K. Download and print these simple Easter printable worksheets: Easter connect the dot puzzles, find the difference, beginning letter challenge and a count and color page. These Easter worksheets are great for fun at home or in the classroom.
